1. Starts Friday: Marco Island Seafood & Music Festival

A wide variety of seafood and land lubbers fare will be available; 60 handcrafted vendors and artists will offer their wares and crafts. Free Kid’s Zone adds to the fun. Music entertainment is planned all day long during the three days.

Performers: Friday, 6 until 9 p.m., Disco Inferno; Saturday, 6 until 9 p.m., The Landsharks; Sunday, 2 until 5 p.m., One Night Rodeo.

Festival hours 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 22,23; 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, March 24.

There is parking at the festival grounds at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island. Free bus transportation is also offered on Friday and Saturday along Collier Boulevard to Veterans Park and return.

Tickets are $10 for one day, or $16 for two days of your choice.

Information, visit marcoislandseafoodandmusicfestival, or contact Dianna Dohm 239-394-7549 or dianna@marcoislandchamber.org.

2. Monday: ‘Happy Hour for Hope’

The next “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, March 25, at Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, 560 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

The Hilton will be hosting the event on its great lawn with passed hors d'oeuvre and a cash bar. Marco’s Noontime Rotary will staff the volunteer positions at the event. Konstantino will provide music.

Admission to Happy Hour for Hope is only $20 and everyone is invited. Information: mohmi.org.

3. Now playing: ‘Shiver Valley Ranch’

There’s treasure buried somewhere on the “Shiver Valley Ranch” and someone is bound to find it soon.

This is not just a sit back and enjoy show; there is plenty of audience participation throughout the play, as well as a chase scene that will include the whole crowd.

Island Theater Company's “Shiver Valley Ranch.” (Photo: Jesus Calo/Special to the Eagle)

Come and laugh along with the Island Theater Company, be a part of the play with us, as we serve up laughter and fun for everyone.

The Treasure of Shiver River will be performed now through March 23 and 28-30 at the Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Tickets are now on sale at Centennial Bank on Elkcam Circle, the Historical Society Museum Shop on Heathwood, and at theateronmarco.com. Group discounts are available.

To reserve seats for a group of 10 or more, call the box office at 239-394-0080.

