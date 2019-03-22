The mixed greens from Marco Prime. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Marco Prime Steak & Seafood located in Marco Walk Plaza, is this week’s destination dinner and it’s the perfect spot for a night on the town.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “classic” French onion soup featuring gratinée au gruyere. Yes, the soup is delicious, but I did find it a bit bready. The bowl is wide and shallow, perhaps to host the rather large piece of bread, which takes up most of the bowl. The gruyere cheese was a nice touch, also very plentiful and amazing. I just wanted more of that amazing broth.

My partner in dine started with the mixed greens featuring candied pecans, ripe tomatoes, cucumber, fresh-baked croutons, sweet basil vinaigrette and goat cheese. He gave it high marks for freshness.

The "classic" French onion soup from Marco Prime. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Wagyu beefs tips from Marco Prime. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

For his main entrée, he picked the Wagyu beefs tips, served in a Dijon mustard cream sauce featuring shallots, wild mushrooms, asparagus and topped with crispy onions and served with the house mashed potatoes.

This dish was the star of the night. Tasty, tender beef tips, cooked-to-perfection, in a to-die-for sauce. The potatoes could have used a little twist but were playing a supporting role on this particular night.

For my main dish, I went with the charred salmon in a citrus-chili glaze and served with stir-fry vegetables. And when the menu says charred, it means it. If that’s not your thing, be cautious. The salmon fillet was on the large size and tasted amazing – even if salmon’s subtle taste is light competition for the charring; as was the glazed.

The charred salmon from Marco Prime. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Marco Prime gets high marks for food presentation. Perhaps some of the best I’ve seen on Marco Island. The surroundings are comfortable and classic with just a touch of modern whimsey. And the service is impeccable.

Marco Prime makes a night on the town worthy of the effort.

If you go

Marco Prime Steak & Seafood

Located in Marco Walk Plaza, 599 S Collier Blvd., Marco Island

239-389-2333

marcoprime.com

