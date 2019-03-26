3 To Do: Dolphins and 'Cars as Art'
1. Lecture: Dolphins and their young
Naturalist Bob McConville discusses the record number of dolphin births in the Marco Island area this past fall.
Learn about the moms and how they raise their young and the dangers that the newborns face in our waters.
The event is 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 26 at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 S. Heathwood Dr., Marco Island.
MIHS members are admitted free, non-members pay $10.
Information: themihs.info.
2. Movie in the Park
The next movie is “The Incredibles 2” (7:39 p.m., March 29). Bring your chairs and blankets for seating. Information: 239-642-0575.
3. Cars as art
Marco Island Center for the Arts’ 6th Annual Cars as Art event is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, March 30, featuring pre-1978 unmodified antique and classic automobiles.
Each of the cars will be judged by qualified art professionals. The awarding will consist of Judges Choice and the People’s Choice.
The event will be held in the Art Center’s parking lot at 1010 Winterberry Drive. There is a suggested $5 per person donation for visitors. Food and refreshments will be available to purchase. Visitor parking is available across the street from the Art Center at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island’s parking lot.
Car entry is $25 and registration forms are available at the Art Center. Contact for questions is Keith Pershing at 239-394-1889 or carshows@islandautomotiveinc.com.
