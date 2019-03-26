LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

MARCH 26

Diana Ross, singer (75)

MARCH 27

Jessie J, singer (31)

MARCH 28

Lady Gaga, singer (33)

MARCH 29

Elle Macpherson, model (55)

MARCH 30

Chris Sale, athlete (30)

MARCH 31

Christopher Walken, actor (76)

APRIL 1

Randy Orton, wrestler (39)

Guess who?

I am a pop singer born in New York on March 27, 1970. I worked a series of waitressing jobs that didn't pan out before I got my big break in music. I became one of the top recording artists in the mid-1990s due in part to my five-octave vocal range.

Answer: Mariah Carey

 

 

