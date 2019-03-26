Horoscopes, March 26-April 1
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
You might have to make a few concessions in the short-term if you are eager to make real progress in the long-term, Aries. Eventually all things will even out.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Put exercise to the forefront of your list of things to do, Taurus. If you have not been physically active lately, work slowly and diligently to build up your endurance.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Important decisions cannot be made in a matter of minutes, Gemini. You really have to work through all the angles. Seek opinions from trusted friends.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Make a list of things you need to accomplish this week, Cancer. If you let it all sit in your head, you are bound to get overwhelmed and forget something.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, there are a few ways a situation at work can go. Not every path may meet with your utmost approval. But you may have to swallow your pride and compromise.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
If illness has been going around, Virgo, do your best to avoid getting sick. Be diligent in handwashing and other preventive measures.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Even the most doting parents can use some down time once in a while, Libra. Plan an adults-only date night and enjoy some well-deserved conversation.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, illnesses or medical obstacles can have many sources – from the foods you eat to your emotional wellness. Start jotting things down in a journal to figure out how to feel and look your best.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Your perseverance is a source of inspiration to others, Sagittarius. Don't be bashful when others share these thoughts with you. Accept their well wishes and give thanks.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Hold tight to those friends who have your best interests at heart through happy and trying situations, Capricorn. These are the people you can call upon this week.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
For so long you have been doling out advice to other people and helping them improve their lives, Aquarius. Now you are the one who could benefit from some counsel.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, a recent birthday celebration could have you feeling like you need to make drastic changes. But small ones can fit the bill as well.
