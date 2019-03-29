1. ACS Relay for Life

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Marco Island, a signature fundraiser of the American Cancer Society, is from 2 until 9 p.m., March 30 at Mackle Park, Marco Island.

A common misconception of Relay is that it is an athletic event. On the contrary, there is no requirement of athletic prowess.

File: Survivor's Lap at Relay for Life. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

The opening ceremony at 2 p.m. will lead the group in themed laps around our track amidst. There will be raffles, entertainment, food and fun for all ages. At 5 p.m., survivors and caregivers will be honored with their own special lap, ceremony and presentation of the Sandy Holdgate Spirit of Relay Award.

All cancer survivors and their families are invited to be guests at a free dinner inside the Mackle Park Community Center featuring food that has been donated by some of our finest local restaurants.

At 8:15 pm, the wish upon a cure will reach for the stars with the Luminaria Ceremony in honor of survivors and in remembrance of loved ones lost.

Information and RSVP for the Survivor Dinner: American Cancer Society at 239-642-6217 or Sue.Olszak@cancer.org.

2. Have you ever run aground?

On April 1 and April 2 the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer two boaters local knowledge courses to avoid this costly and embarrassing situation.

The courses provides aerial and on-water photos and videos to identify the shallow water and shoaling areas in the Marco Island and Ten Thousand Island areas.

For further course & registration information, contact Joe Riccio at 239-384-7416 or cgauxcourses@gmail.com.

3. ‘Shiver Valley Ranch’

There’s treasure buried somewhere on the “Shiver Valley Ranch” and someone is bound to find it soon. This is not just a sit back and enjoy show; there is plenty of audience participation throughout the play, as well as a chase scene that will include the whole crowd.

Island Theater Company's “Shiver Valley Ranch.” (Photo: Jesus Calo/Special to the Eagle)

Come and laugh along with us, be a part of the play with us, as we serve up laughter and fun for everyone.

The Treasure of Shiver River will be performed through March 30 at the Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Tickets are now on sale at Centennial Bank on Elkcam Circle, the Historical Society Museum Shop on Heathwood, and at theateronmarco.com. Group discounts are available.

To reserve seats for a group of 10 or more, call the box office at 239-394-0080.

