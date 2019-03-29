The turkey bacon ranch from Firehouse Subs, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

What’s better than great food? Great food that makes a difference. At Firehouse Subs, a portion of your purchase in 2019 goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, to be used to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders.

According to the company’s website, since the Foundation started, it has granted over $40 million to provide equipment, training, and support to our hometown heroes.

This was my first visit to the Immokalee Road Firehouse Subs, and I had no idea what a treat I was in for.

I ordered the turkey bacon ranch, featuring smoked turkey breast, pepper bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and creamy peppercorn ranch dressing.

Saying the cheese was melted doesn’t do it just. It was dipping-cheese melty. The turkey was warm too. The sandwich comes in your choice of white or wheat, and you can order anywhere from dainty to monster. I ordered the large on wheat.

The bread is soft, the mayor-dressing-ranch and melted cheese combo made for a creamy experience; if you’re not a fan of mayonnaise, ask them to go light; otherwise they’ll go heavy – at least that was our experience.

This giant of a sandwich came with plentiful veggies; but only one pickle spear. I could have eaten two or three.

The "Engineer" from Firehouse Subs, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

My partner in dine picked the Engineer, featuring smoked turkey breast, melted Swiss, and sautéed mushrooms, with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side. Except for the variety of ingredients, his sub held up to the same standard as mine.

For the record, you can get any of the restaurant’s hot subs as cold ones. Just ask.

Here’s the really nice thing; this location features one of those fancy Coke dispensers. I had a Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero! For diet drink lovers, these machines are a Godsend that opens a whole new world of flavor.

With over one thousand outlets, Firehouse Subs was founded in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida by former firefighter brothers Robin and Chris Sorensen.

In 2005, the founders created the aforementioned Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

For a sandwich that will satisfy more than just your appetite, head over to Firehouse Subs.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Firehouse Subs

Riverchase Shopping Center, 11178 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

239-500-7827

firehousesubs.com

