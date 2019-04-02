Roseate spoonbills search for breakfast in the shallow lagoon between the park HQ and the Gulf of Mexico. Tigertail Beach draws serious bird photographers with natural beauty, good access and plentiful wildlife. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Birds of the Beach Workshop

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

This workshop will discuss the history of these birds and the annual journeys many of them make. The class will cover the use of plumage, size and behavior to help with identification.

To see the many birds discussed, the second half of class will include a trip Tigertail Beach, one of the most important winter shorebird sites in Florida. $40 per class per person.

Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

2. 'Cheers for Champions': An MIA fundraiser

Marco Island Academy will be hosting the annual Cheers for Champions fundraiser on April 6 at Hideaway Beach Club, 250 S. Beach Drive, Marco Island.

Suggested donation is $100 per guest. The night includes dinner, silent auction, and a special guest speaker, Andre Fluellen, former defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions.

This is a fundraising event for the school.

RSVP to drose@marcoislandacademy.org or call 239-393-5133.

3. This weekend: Chalk Art

Marco Island Center for the Arts’ 5th Annual Chalk Art event is from 2 until 5 p.m., Saturday, April 6.

Chalk is the medium and the pavement is the canvas. This free event is for kids and the young at heart.

The Marco Island Center for the Arts will hold its annual outdoor sidewalk Chalk Art event from 2 until 5 p.m., April 6. (Photo: Submitted)

The event will be held in the Art Center’s parking lot at 1010 Winterberry Drive. Even though this is a free event, call for reservations.

The Art Center welcomes kids, adults, families and groups. Be prepared to wear chalk dust and smiles. All materials are provided free of charge.

To let us know you will be attending call the Art Center at 239-394-4221.

