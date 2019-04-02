Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Celebrity Birthdays, April 2-8
I am an actress and model born in California on April 3, 1998.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Celebrity Birthdays, April 2-8
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET April 2, 2019 | Updated 7:27 a.m. ET April 2, 2019 APRIL 2
Michael Fassbender, actor (42)
More: Horoscopes, April 2-8 APRIL 3
Eddie Murphy, comic/actor (58)
APRIL 4
Robert Downey, Jr., actor (54)
2/24/13 6:31:05 PM -- Hollywood, CA, U.S.A Robert Downey Jr. poses in the photo room at the 85th annual Academy Awards -- PHOTO EMBARGOED UNTIL LAST CREDIT ROLLS ON OSCARS TELECAST Photo by Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY contract photographer ORG XMIT: DM 42987 2013 ACADEMY AWA 2/20/2013 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
(Photo: Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY) APRIL 5
Lily James, actress (30)
APRIL 6
Paul Rudd, actor (50)
APRIL 7
Peyton List, actress (21)
APRIL 8
Dej Loaf, rapper (28)
Guess who?
I am an actress and model born in California on April 3, 1998. I am the only daughter of a pop music icon, and he received custody of me and my brothers after my parents' divorce. My first public appearance was at age 11.
Answer: Paris Jackson
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/02/celebrity-birthdays-april-2-8/3311401002/
More Stories
March 29, 2019, 5:02 a.m.
March 22, 2019, 8:12 a.m.
March 22, 2019, 5:02 a.m.
March 29, 2019, 9:31 a.m.
March 19, 2019, 5:02 a.m.
March 22, 2019, 7:54 a.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.