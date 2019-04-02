ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Something positive will come from your efforts at work, Aries. It's just what you need to rev up your energy levels and fire through the last of the projects that have been on your list.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Encouragement will come from an unlikely place, Taurus. This may be someone who you thought wasn't on your side, but really is. This realization may be a shock.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Some unusual possibilities for the future are coming your way, Gemini. Make an effort to be receptive, or they could pass you by before you know it.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, you will often find that success comes not just from professional matters and connections, but by how you present yourself. Appearances have an impact.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

A sense of play may come over you this week and put you in a creative mood, Leo. You may find that a few artsy projects will get all sorts of ideas flowing.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Far-reaching ideas are on your mind, Virgo. You aren't sure which path you want to take just yet. It can be fun to experiment with experiences outside of your comfort zone.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Growing comfortable expressing your feelings has you reaching out for new friends and relationships, Libra. You never know who you might meet when you open yourself up.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Lately your identity seems to be shaped by the company you keep, Scorpio. That means your colleagues, friends or family are playing a key role in influencing your behavior.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, when you focus your efforts, time seems to dissipate and chores vanish. This week you may find yourself blasting through tasks one by one.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, if you have been feeling stressed out or unimpressed with a relationship, you may need to infuse a little extra energy into the mix this week.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, your tongue may be extra sharp this week, so be careful in how you talk to the ones you love. Exercise caution around people at work as well.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

If you are single, this is the perfect time to get out with friends as much as possible, Pisces. If you are in a relationship, prioritize date nights.

