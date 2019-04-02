Horoscopes, April 2-8
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Something positive will come from your efforts at work, Aries. It's just what you need to rev up your energy levels and fire through the last of the projects that have been on your list.
More: Celebrity Birthdays, April 2-8
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Encouragement will come from an unlikely place, Taurus. This may be someone who you thought wasn't on your side, but really is. This realization may be a shock.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Some unusual possibilities for the future are coming your way, Gemini. Make an effort to be receptive, or they could pass you by before you know it.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, you will often find that success comes not just from professional matters and connections, but by how you present yourself. Appearances have an impact.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
A sense of play may come over you this week and put you in a creative mood, Leo. You may find that a few artsy projects will get all sorts of ideas flowing.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Far-reaching ideas are on your mind, Virgo. You aren't sure which path you want to take just yet. It can be fun to experiment with experiences outside of your comfort zone.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Growing comfortable expressing your feelings has you reaching out for new friends and relationships, Libra. You never know who you might meet when you open yourself up.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Lately your identity seems to be shaped by the company you keep, Scorpio. That means your colleagues, friends or family are playing a key role in influencing your behavior.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, when you focus your efforts, time seems to dissipate and chores vanish. This week you may find yourself blasting through tasks one by one.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, if you have been feeling stressed out or unimpressed with a relationship, you may need to infuse a little extra energy into the mix this week.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, your tongue may be extra sharp this week, so be careful in how you talk to the ones you love. Exercise caution around people at work as well.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
If you are single, this is the perfect time to get out with friends as much as possible, Pisces. If you are in a relationship, prioritize date nights.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.