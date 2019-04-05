The cast of â€œBlack Tie,â€ from left, Ron Pirello as Curtis, Brian Phillip Stewart as Teddy, Robin Bache Gray as Elsie and Joan Benz as Mimi. (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Opens next week: Marco Players: ‘Black Tie’

How much do our parents, living or dead, influence our behavior and thinking? This question is at the forefront when playwright A.R. Gurney returns to writing about what he knows best, the impact that manners and morals have on our shifting society.

More: WOW To Do List: "birds of the Beach,' more

“Black Tie,” opening April 10 is an engaging comedy about generational shifts, honored traditions, change, warmth, humor and insight, all which Gurney has written about throughout his career. “Black Tie,” is on stage April 10-28 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Sundays.

Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. Cheers for Champions

Marco Island Academy will be hosting the annual Cheers for Champions fundraiser on April 6 at Hideaway Beach Club, 250 S. Beach Drive, Marco Island. Suggested donation is $100 per guest. The night includes dinner, silent auction, and a special guest speaker, Andre Fluellen, former defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions. This is a fundraising event for the school. RSVP to drose@marcoislandacademy.org or call 239-393-5133.

3. Saturday: Chalk Art

Marco Island Center for the Arts’ 5th Annual Chalk Art event is from 2 until 5 p.m., Saturday, April 6.

Chalk is the medium and the pavement is the canvas. This free event is for kids and the young at heart.

Buy Photo File: Jessica Perez works on her chalk artwork using her sketch book for reference during the Naples Chalk Art festival on Fifth Avenue South on Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Photo: Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK - FLORIDA)

The event will be held in the Art Center’s parking lot at 1010 Winterberry Drive. Even though this is a free event, call for reservations.

The Art Center welcomes kids, adults, families and groups. Be prepared to wear chalk dust and smiles. All materials are provided free of charge. To let us know you will be attending call the Art Center at 239-394-4221.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/05/3-do-marco-players-present-black-tie/3350693002/