APRIL

Birds of the Beach Workshop

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This workshop will discuss the history of these birds and the annual journeys many of them make. The class will cover the use of plumage, size and behavior to help with identification. To see the many birds discussed, the second half of class will include a trip Tigertail Beach, one of the most important winter shorebird sites in Florida. $40 per class per person. rookerybay.org/calendar.

East Naples Community Park Car Show

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at East Naples Community Park, 3500 Thomasson Drive, Naples. Event features entertainment, food, family activities and car show. $5 per family. Information: 239-252-4414, Collierparks.com.

Celebrate Bonita

From 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Riverside Park, 10540 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. Enjoy live music, food, drinks, and kids’ activities. Information: 239-949-6262.

Gigantic Garage Sale

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples. Sale items include clothing, furniture, housewares, books, small appliances, electronics, bicycles, shop supplies and more. The half-price sale begins at 11:30 a.m. and the $2 per bag sale begins at 12:30 p.m. Information: 239-398-5219.

‘Guys and Dolls’

Through April 7, in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. $45. Information: naplesplayers.org. 239-263-7990.

Southwest Florida Symphony and Alexandra Carlson, piano

At 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples. The Southwest Florida Symphony, Lee County’s professional orchestra, under the baton of Nir Kabaretti, will present Alexandra Carlson performing the Piano Concerto No. 23 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Also included in the program are Mozart’s Overture to Don Giovanni and Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter.” Freewill offering. Information: 239-261-1487.

Florida Domicile seminars

Attorney William G. Morris announced a series of seminars designed to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, Florida from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., April 10. Information: Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

Worksmart Salary Negotiation Workshop for Women

From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at the offices of the Community Foundation of Collier County, 1110 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. This workshop will teach attendees (men are also welcome) how to conduct objective market research to benchmark a target salary and benefits. $20. Information: aauwgnb.org.

Susan Doyle performs

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents Susan Doyle in “Singing through the Decades” from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 11, in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries. Doyle grew up in New Jersey and began performing at age nine with her musical family. Later, she toured the country with her brother Tom. Doyle shared the stage with the Lovin’ Spoonful, Richie Havens, and sang with the Artie Shaw band and the Les Paul Trio. The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members. For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit the website at marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

File: Tigertail Beach on Marco Island. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Birding Basics

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Oriented toward the beginning birder, the classroom session explores how to use birds’ plumage, shape, behavior and habitat to recognize various species. It also covers the effective use of binoculars and field guides. rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Shred party

From 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, April 13, at Iberia Bank, 605 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. A voluntary $3 per box donation will be collected for the Tommie Barfield Elementary PTO. Limit 10 boxes. Information: 239-393-2400.

Blooms and Brews

From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive N., Naples. Each participant will receive a commemorative Blooms & Brews 2019 glass. $50 for non-members, $35 for members, $15 for designated drivers (free soda and water will be provided to designated driver ticketholders). Nplesgarden.org. 239-315-7289. Information: JFuentes@naplesgarden.org.

Earth Day beach cleanup

Celebrate Earth Day by joining Collier County and the Friends of Tigertail for a beach clean-up on Saturday morning, 8 a.m. until noon, April 13. As part of "Keep Collier Beautiful/Bay Days," participants will receive T-shirts, and students will be awarded certificates of participation for their community service requirements. Although Collier County provides gloves, garbage bags, and water, volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable buckets or bags and reusable water bottles to reduce plastic waste. Summer is approaching, with nesting birds arriving soon to Tigertail. Help the community keep our beautiful beach pristine while volunteering to honor Earth Day.

Left Bank art show

The last show of the season, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, April 14 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Come and browse fine juried artists including photography, glass, pottery, metal, jewelry, painting, wood and more. Free admission and free parking. Information: 239-290-7927.

Celebrate Israel Day

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 14, at Temple Shalom, 4630 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Event includes food activities, booths and a free concert. Information: Jewishnaples.org.

Garlic Fest

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 15 at Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., Fort Myers. Enjoy garlic-based dishes from local restaurants and food trucks along with live music from local bands. $10 per person. 93xfm.com/garlic-fest.

Art for Democracy Exhibition

Through April 15 at Naples Art Association, 585 Park St., Naples. The Art for Democracy Exhibition will feature the 12 winning art pieces from the 2018 Collier County Supervisor of Elections’ Art for Democracy contest. Information: Naplesart.org, 239-262-6517.

Artini at Center for the Arts

Now in its second year, Artini is a cool and fun event to raise funds in support of Marco Island Center for the Arts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 17. Prices to attend the event will be $50 and $55. Attendees must be 21 and older. Artini will spotlight all forms of art from food that has been artistically transformed into edible creations by five chefs; martini tastings by mixologists with a passion for combining elixirs and fashioning extraordinary cocktails; a local celebrity musician with a gift for entertaining; inspired live art performances from three dynamic artists; raffle items including hand-painted martini glasses and a surprise or two. For tickets, sponsorship or donations call 239-394-4221 or for tickets marcoislandart.org/events/artini.

‘Holmes and Watson’

3 and 8 p.m. select dates through April 20, at The Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Free pre-show discussions, March 27 and April 7 and 10. Post-show discussions: March 28 and 31. Information: Gulfshoreplayhouse.org, 239-261-7529.

Easter sunrise on the beach

The 31st Annual Easter sunrise service on the beach will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 21, on the beach at the JW Marriott Marco Island, 400 S. Collier Blvd. Alan Sandlin will begin the service, Dr. Greg Poland will lead the opening prayer, Pastor Scott Kerens will lead the prayer prior to the preaching of the Word and Pastor Thomas McCulley will lead the closing moments and prayer. Pastor Steve Schoof will give the Easter message titled, “The Resurrection of Jesus transforms hopelessness into hopefulness, NOW.” Beach access is north of the Marriott Spa and the public access path north of the Madeira Condominium. The Marco Police and volunteers will direct traffic and assist with parking, including double parking along Collier Boulevard. Additionally, the Resident's Beach parking lot will open at 6 a.m. for member parking. Dress is casual; bring your own blanket or chair. Musical prelude begins at 6:45 a.m. For those who need assistance, handicap parking will be available near the Marriott Spa with golf carts to assist to the edge of the beach. Information: Marco Church at 239-394-8186.

Smoke on the Water Barbecue Competition and Music Festival

Friday and Saturday, April 26 through 27, at the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., Fort Myers. This Florida Barbecue Associate sanctioned event features barbecue, live music and family activities. Sbdac.com. 239-333-1933.

Florida Songs Jamboree at Margood Harbor

J. Robert’s Florida Songs Jamboree is back and preparing a 2019 winter series at the Margood Harbor Theater. The show is a music presentation featuring songwriters who have composed and recorded original Florida music. Each and every last Friday evening of the month, songwriters will take the stage to share tales and original music ranging in style from Americana and old timey music to heritage blues and southern rock, as well as trop rock and Caribbean jazz. J. Robert will set the tone of his stage with original Florida songs. Then, he will introduce the evening’s special guest artist. Q & A with the audience will be followed by a Goodland style songwriter jam with other recognized writers attending that evening. During the shows, musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage and inspiration for their songwriting and musical talents. From 6:30 until 9 p.m., April 26, May 31 and June 28. Margood Harbor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland. Limited seating: RSVP to JRobert@JRobert.net.

Celebrate historic Everglades City

Saturday, April 27, Everglades City will receive official recognition of being named a “Trail Town” by the Office of Greenways & Trails. Eric Draper, director of the Florida Parks Service, will make the presentation to Mayor Howie Grimm on the steps of Everglades City Hall at 11 a.m. Trail Towns promote healthy lifestyles by providing goods and services to trail users and Everglades City is the first one south of Lake Okeechobee. That day is also the 21st birthday of the Museum of the Everglades and there will be antique cars, laundry cart races, a walking tour of historic buildings, Dixie Land Band music, arts and crafts, and lunch before the birthday cake is served. And, it is the 91st anniversary of the opening of the Tamiami Trail which made southwest Florida accessible. Everyone is invited to come out and celebrate. Information: see evergladeshistorical.org or 239-252-5026.

ONGOING

Beachcombing and shelling

From 10-11 a.m. every Monday and Friday through April at the Barefoot Beach Preserve, 505 Barefoot Beach Blvd., Bonita Springs. Free talk. Join a naturalist to learn why and what you find on the beach. (Collier Beach pass required or entrance fee) friendsofbarefootbeach.org

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Master Gardeners

The Master Gardeners walk-in plant clinic has returned to Lowes, ready again to offer advice and answer gardening questions. If you have trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or overwatering. It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U. S. 41. Master Gardeners have been trained by The University of Florida on many horticultural practices and problems.

ACBL-sanctioned bridge

At 1 p.m. each Tuesday at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Information: Richard Perlman at 609-306-9732.

Mahjong

Weekly mahjong returns to the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Thursdays. Play begins at 11 a.m. Bring a lunch. $3 to play. Please call Shirley, 239-389-7872, to reserve your spot.

JCMI winner Terri George with Bingo Chair Sue Baum. (Photo: Photo provided)

Monday night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Road. A complimentary supper is served to each player-kosher hot dog, pickles, sauerkraut, relish, and onions served on a special roll. In addition, pastry, ice-cream, fruit, coffee and tea are served free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. Hot ball brings additional prize money. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0800.

Big jackpot winner, Peggy Frederick of Marco. (Photo: Photo provided)

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344's Thursday Bingo is open to the public and everyone is invited. Come join us for an evening of fun and games and celebrate the 41th anniversary of K of C Bingo. Information: 239-389-5633 or visit our website at www.marcoknights.com.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Marco Island Farmer’s Market

From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

East Naples Chair Yoga Class

From 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. select Fridays, through December, at the East Naples Library, 8787 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Classes offer stretches and strengthening for muscles, moves for bone strength and balance, release for the joints, relaxation and yoga breathing. Folks in wheelchairs, people who have had joint replacement and beginners are welcome. $7 per session. All yoga props are provided. 413-230-1518. Jean.erlbaum@verizon.net. Yogaforrelaxation.org.

Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit

Through May 5 at the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples, 15080 Livingston Road, Naples. This exhibit encourages basic scientific learning through hands-on activities. Smon.org. 239-514-0084.

Science Saturdays

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under six. A food truck will be on site. Rookerybay.org.

Karate

Adults and children are welcome. Location is the Racquet Center and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. The Shima Dojo is taught by Sensei Laurie McCardle. This style of karate is the traditional Okinawan style of Seibukan Shorin-Ryu karate, teaching discipline, builds character and confidence, promotes mental and physical strength and most importantly students learn self-defense. Information: 239-642-0575.

Daytime Pickle Ball at the Marco YMCA

The daytime pickle ball courts are now available. Players can enjoy the advanced round robins on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and those who are beginners or intermediates can play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Time frame for all is 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. The program is free to members and only $15 for others. Instructional clinics are slated to begin in October 2018. www.marcoymca.org.

English classes

From 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Healthy living program

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N., Suite 205, Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $7. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. Information: noravanh@gmail.com.

Reflections on Glass: Fräbel in the Garden

Through March 31 at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. This whimsical show brings a collection of glass sculptures and installations by flamework glass artist Hans Godo Fräbel to meet the Garden. Included with regular admission. One-of-a-kind pieces of Fräbel glass will be available for purchase in the Berger Shop in the Garden. Information: 239-315-7289; SGeroy@naplesgarden.org.

Walking tour of Naples Historic District

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Palm Cottage, 137 12th Ave. S., Chickee Pavilion, Naples. Two-hour tour including alleys and Naples Piers. $16 adults; $10 members; free for children 10 and younger. Reservations required. 239-261-8164.

Historic tours at Koreshan State Park

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan settlement, its structures and gardens. Join our guided walking tours and learn about these idealistic pioneers. The walking tour is about an hour and a half. Guided tours are $2 for adults, $1 for children under 6 years of age and can be purchased at the Ranger Station 239-992-0311.

'Dinosaur Train'

Dog’s Night Out

From 6 to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of every month, now through April, in the courtyard near Haagen-Dazs at Coconut Point Mall, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero. Bring your pet to play and enjoy activities, vendors, exclusive offers and more. Shopcoconutpoint.com. 239-992-9966.

Christian Motorcyclists Association

At 11 a.m. the second Saturday of every month in the upstairs meeting room at the Naples Harley Davidson, 3645 Gateway Lane, Naples. All are welcome to monthly meeting and rides 239-267-9070; CMAser6.org/FL/SouthernServants.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Kid’s dolphin watch, sightseeing cruise

At 10 a.m. Saturdays, Pure Florida Naples at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The 1.5-hour children’s cruise provides an entertaining environment for young ones to learn about the Southwest Florida environment and to observe the variety of wildlife present on the waters, such as dolphins, pelicans, eagles and many other animals. While registration for the children’s cruise is free for youth 12-years-old and younger, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $39 per person. Information: 239-494-5595.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

Southwest Florida Masquerade benefiting Metavivor

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Hilton Hotel, 5111 U.S. 41 N., Naples. This is a black-tie gala fundraiser where 100 percent of all donations will go to award research grants for scientists specializing in Metastatic Breast Cancer Research. $175 per person, includes a cocktail hour followed by a three-course dinner and two drink tickets and entertainment, dancing and live and silent auctions. swflmets.org. 239.322.2110.

MAY

Kentucky Derby Party

From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at 2240 Venetian Court, Naples. Event includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvre, silent auction and prizes for best derby hat. $25. Proceeds will benefit Valbridge Women’s Council Scholarship Fund and CREW Naples/Fort Myers. Information: Crewsswfl.com.

JUNE

Naples Pride Fest

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Avenue S., Naples. This all- inclusive, family-friendly event combines entertainers, speakers, musicians, performers, vendors, exhibitors, kids’ activities, food and drinks. Naplespride.org. info@naplespride.org.

Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

