1. Florida Domicile seminars

Attorney William G. Morris provides information to those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them.

House illustration (Photo: Shutterstock)

The seminar will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged.

More: 3 To Know: Prescribed burns planned, more

More: WOW To Do List: Shred party, more

The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, Florida from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., April 10.

Information: Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

2. Susan Doyle performs

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents Susan Doyle in “Singing through the Decades” from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 11, in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries.

Doyle grew up in New Jersey and began performing at age nine with her musical family. Later, she toured the country with her brother Tom.

Doyle shared the stage with the Lovin’ Spoonful, Richie Havens, and sang with the Artie Shaw band and the Les Paul Trio.

The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members. For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit the website at marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

3. Marco Players: ‘Black Tie’

How much do our parents, living or dead, influence our behavior and thinking? This question is at the forefront when playwright A.R. Gurney returns to writing about what he knows best, the impact that manners and morals have on our shifting society.

The cast of â€œBlack Tie,â€ from left, Ron Pirello as Curtis, Brian Phillip Stewart as Teddy, Robin Bache Gray as Elsie and Joan Benz as Mimi. (Photo: Photo provided)

“Black Tie,” opening April 10 is an engaging comedy about generational shifts, honored traditions, change, warmth, humor and insight, all which Gurney has written about throughout his career. “Black Tie,” is on stage April 10-28 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Sundays. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/09/3-do-seminar-singin-and-more/3377001002/