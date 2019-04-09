Celebrity Birthdays, April 9-15
APRIL 9
Leighton Meester, actress (33)
APRIL 10
Mandy Moore, singer (35)
APRIL 11
Alessandra Ambrosio, model (38)
APRIL 12
Brendon Urie, singer (32)
APRIL 13
Ty Dolla Sign, rapper (34)
APRIL 14
Abigail Breslin, actress (23)
APRIL 15
Luis Fonsi, singer (41)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in Connecticut on April 13, 1988. I was in an improvisational comedy troupe at Yale University. I've gone on to be known for the hit drama "Girls." My dad is a famous TV news anchor.
Answer: Allison Williams
