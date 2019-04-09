ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Curiosity is a useful tool, Aries. Keep a handle on it this week. Do not go delving into situations that do not involve you, or you could end up in trouble.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, if a certain person's boastfulness is causing concern, you may need to speak up or simply avoid that person for the time being. He or she may just be blowing off steam.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, save yourself a lot of frustration and accept the way things are right now. Focus on the positives in your life and count your many blessings.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

The universe has an important lesson to teach you, Cancer. It involves giving up a little bit of control so you can benefit in unknown ways. This is challenging, but worth it.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, think twice before you commit to any projects or confirm appointments with others. You have to have all of the details worked out in advance before you can proceed.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, if relationship issues are confusing you, it might be the right time to distance yourself and go it alone for a little while. This will help you get your bearings.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Reach out to your to friends this week and ask them for advice on your current situation, Libra. They know you well enough and may have some important insight.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio your creativity is easily channeled this week and you are bound to surround yourself with others who are eager to brainstorm ideas. This can prove beneficial.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

You have set goals and your feet are firmly planted on the ground. These are assets that will serve you well, and others will soon look to you for inspiration.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Try a different approach if you want to see results, Capricorn. Doing the same thing over and over again hasn't worked for you thus far as it pertains to your relationship.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Take the scenic route if you are going on a trip, Aquarius. Getting sidetracked is the goal this time around, and you can wander off to parts unknown.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Support a friend who needs a strong shoulder to lean on, Pisces. This person isn't likely to ask for help, so reach out.

