Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the vibrant and varied art work created by the Art Center’s students during the “Adult Student Show” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., April 1-17.

This multimedia exhibition showcases skills the students have learned from the Art Center’s marvelous teaching artists and provides them the opportunity to present their work in a public gallery, a milestone in any artist’s career. In the La Petite Galerie, “Teen Noir” is being presented by the Marco Island Academy students. Rob Eder’s photography students were asked to create pictures as if they were “stills” from the 1950’s Film Noir movies.

The “Adult Student Show” has been judged by Joanne Poluch, a Canadian art consultant and dealer. She is also the manager of the University of Guelph Art Gallery.

The following are the winners:

First: “Harriet Smoking Circa 1938” by Judith O’Brien (instructor Diane Reed Eiler)

Second: “Happy Vendors” by Wanda Coady (instructor Joan Scherer)

Third: “Blooms on the Front Porch” by Hope Hanley (instructor Diane Reed Eiler)

Honorable mention: “Florida Peaches” by Bettye Kight (instructor Phyllis Pransky)

Honorable mention: “Josh’s Sea Otter” by Steve Roberts (instructor Jerry Leeman)

