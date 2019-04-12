Calusa Mask Painter by Merald Clark. (Photo: Image provided)

1. ‘Key Marco: In Living Color’

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents anthropologist, artist and historian Merald Clark in a program entitled “Key Marco: In Living Color” at 7 p.m., Monday, April 15.

The program takes place at the Rose History Auditorium, located on the Marco Island Historical Museum campus. The event is free for MIHS members and $10 for non-members.

Clark will present and discuss examples of artistic mastery from the ancient past such as the Key Marco Cat and other Key Marco artifacts discovered by Frank Hamilton Cushing in 1896 on Marco Island.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible.

Information: www.themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

2. Left Bank art show

The last show of the season, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, April 14 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Come and browse fine juried artists including photography, glass, pottery, metal, jewelry, painting, wood and more. Free admission and free parking.

Information: 239-290-7927.

3. Earth Day beach cleanup

Celebrate Earth Day by joining Collier County and the Friends of Tigertail for a beach clean-up on Saturday morning, 8 a.m. until noon, April 13.

File: Trash bin at Tigertail Beach on Marco Island. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

As part of "Keep Collier Beautiful/Bay Days," participants will receive T-shirts, and students will be awarded certificates of participation for their community service requirements.

Although Collier County provides gloves, garbage bags, and water, volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable buckets or bags and reusable water bottles to reduce plastic waste.

Summer is approaching, with nesting birds arriving soon to Tigertail. Help the community keep our beautiful beach pristine while volunteering to honor Earth Day.

