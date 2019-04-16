3 To Do: Spring Jubilee, more
1. Spring Jubilee at Mackle Park
Mackle Park hosts a big kids’ party Saturday morning – not a party for big kids, but a big party for little kids.
The Spring Jubilee, from 10 a.m. until noon, draws thousands to Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.
There’s a host of games and activities to keep everyone busy, but all other activity ceases shortly before 11:30, when the Easter egg hunt begins.
This is a free event offered for ages 10 years and younger. Bring an Easter basket.
Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.
2. Marco Island Farmer’s Market
From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, extended through May 1.
Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.
3. Artini at Center for the Arts
Now in its second year, Artini is a cool and fun event to raise funds in support of Marco Island Center for the Arts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 17.
Artini will spotlight all forms of art from food that has been artistically transformed into edible creations by five chefs; martini tastings by mixologists with a passion for combining elixirs and fashioning extraordinary cocktails; a local celebrity musician with a gift for entertaining; inspired live art performances from three dynamic artists; raffle items including hand-painted martini glasses and a surprise or two.
Prices to attend the event will be $50 and $55. Attendees must be 21 and older.
For tickets, sponsorship or donations call 239-394-4221 or for tickets marcoislandart.org/events/artini.
