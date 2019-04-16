File: Four to five-year-olds head out to start scooping up plastic Easter eggs during the for the Spring Jubilee. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Eagle Corresponden)

1. Spring Jubilee at Mackle Park

Mackle Park hosts a big kids’ party Saturday morning – not a party for big kids, but a big party for little kids.

The Spring Jubilee, from 10 a.m. until noon, draws thousands to Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

There’s a host of games and activities to keep everyone busy, but all other activity ceases shortly before 11:30, when the Easter egg hunt begins.

This is a free event offered for ages 10 years and younger. Bring an Easter basket.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

2. Marco Island Farmer’s Market

From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park, extended through May 1.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

3. Artini at Center for the Arts

Now in its second year, Artini is a cool and fun event to raise funds in support of Marco Island Center for the Arts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 17.

File: Candlemaker Alexis Lessarde with one of the martini candles she made. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Artini will spotlight all forms of art from food that has been artistically transformed into edible creations by five chefs; martini tastings by mixologists with a passion for combining elixirs and fashioning extraordinary cocktails; a local celebrity musician with a gift for entertaining; inspired live art performances from three dynamic artists; raffle items including hand-painted martini glasses and a surprise or two.

Prices to attend the event will be $50 and $55. Attendees must be 21 and older.

For tickets, sponsorship or donations call 239-394-4221 or for tickets marcoislandart.org/events/artini.

