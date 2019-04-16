APRIL 16

Bill Belichick, coach (67)

More: Horoscopes, April 16-22

APRIL 17

Victoria Beckham, designer (44)

Victoria Beckham arrives for the inauguration ceremony for the National Museum of Qatar. (Photo: AMMAR ABD RABBO, AFP PHOTO / HO / NATIONAL MUSEUM OF QATAR)

APRIL 18

Chloe Bennet, actress (27)

APRIL 19

James Franco, actor (41)

APRIL 20

Jessica Lange, actress (70)

APRIL 21

Tony Romo, athlete (39)

APRIL 22

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, actor (53)

Guess who?

I am a professional wrestler born in Massachusetts on April 23, 1977. I hold 16 WWE World Heavyweight Championships. I am also known for playing lead or supporting roles in a number of films.

Answer: John Cena

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/16/celebrity-birthdays-april-16-22/3435877002/