Celebrity Birthdays, April 16-22
Celebrity Birthdays, April 16-22
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET April 16, 2019 | Updated 8:32 a.m. ET April 16, 2019
APRIL 16
Bill Belichick, coach (67)
APRIL 17
Victoria Beckham, designer (44)
APRIL 18
Chloe Bennet, actress (27)
APRIL 19
James Franco, actor (41)
APRIL 20
Jessica Lange, actress (70)
APRIL 21
Tony Romo, athlete (39)
APRIL 22
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, actor (53)
Guess who?
I am a professional wrestler born in Massachusetts on April 23, 1977. I hold 16 WWE World Heavyweight Championships. I am also known for playing lead or supporting roles in a number of films.
Answer: John Cena
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/16/celebrity-birthdays-april-16-22/3435877002/
