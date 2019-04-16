ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, take a few tentative steps forward first before diving wholeheartedly into a situation. It is a good idea to test the waters on any big project before fully submerging.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, don't abandon caring for yourself if your to-do list is a mile long. Figure out a way to devote some attention to yourself and reap the rewards.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, a new outlook can help you overcome a problem that's puzzled you. Shift your perceptive for a bit, or even embrace some distractions to clear your mind.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Powerful connections seem to be turning up in all you do lately, Cancer. These influential people can help you in your career or personal life if you play the right hand.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Don't apologize for putting yourself first this week, Leo. People will respect you more when you set clear boundaries and are forthcoming in your interactions.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Honesty is one of your foremost qualities, Virgo. Others appreciate this and will look to you for guidance. Express your thoughts while keeping others in mind.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, it's only been a few months, but you are on track to meet long-term goals. Keep up the good work and don't be surprised when others notice and acknowledge your progress.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Everyone wants a piece of you this week, Scorpio. You might feel like you're getting pulled in a million different directions. Embrace this, but make sure you don't get swept away.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, without an efficient system in place, you may seem like you're spinning in too many directions. You might need to outsource some work.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

The truth shall set you free, Capricorn. It could take a while to get to the heart of the matter, but all of your effort will prove well worth it in the long run.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, try new things and embrace activities even if it means going out of your comfort zone. It can be scary to break out of routine, but you'll be glad once you do.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, find a way to unwind in the days ahead. A hectic schedule is just about to clear up, and you have earned some much-needed rest and relaxation.

