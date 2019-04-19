The Marco service is said to be the largest in the state. Thousands came to the beach in predawn darkness Sunday morning for Marco Island's 30th Easter Sunrise Service. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Easter sunrise on the beach

The 31st Annual Easter sunrise service on the beach will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 21, on the beach at the JW Marriott Marco Island, 400 S. Collier Blvd.

Alan Sandlin will begin the service, Dr. Greg Poland will lead the opening prayer; Pastor Scott Kerens will lead the prayer prior to the preaching of the Word and Pastor Thomas McCulley will lead the closing moments and prayer.

Pastor Steve Schoof will give the Easter message titled, “The Resurrection of Jesus transforms hopelessness into hopefulness, NOW.” Beach access is north of the Marriott Spa and the public access path north of the Madeira Condominium.

The Marco Police and volunteers will direct traffic and assist with parking, including double parking along Collier Boulevard. Additionally, the Resident's Beach parking lot will open at 6 a.m. for member parking.

Dress is casual; bring your own blanket or chair. Musical prelude begins at 6:45 a.m. For those who need assistance, handicap parking will be available near the Marriott Spa with golf carts to assist to the edge of the beach.

Information: Marco Church at 239-394-8186.

2. On display: Student exhibits

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the artwork of Collier County high school students that are competing for prize money for themselves and their schools. This themed exhibition will run from April 22-26, Monday-Friday, from 9 am to 4 p.m. The exhibition will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries. The closing reception will be held at 5:45 p.m., Friday, April 26. The awards ceremony will take place at 6.

In the La Petite Galerie: “Teen Noir” is being presented by the Marco Island Academy students. Rob Eder’s photography students were asked to create pictures as if they were “stills” from the 1950s film noir movies.

3. Spring Jubilee at Mackle Park

Mackle Park hosts a big kids’ party Saturday morning – not a party for big kids, but a big party for little kids.

File: Cayleen Levens, 7, shows off her haul. The City of Marco Island hosted their annual Spring Jubilee on Saturday, with thousands of children and parents on hand to scoop up candy-filled eggs, play at crafts and games and pose with the Easter Bunny. (Photo: Lance Shearer/ Special to Naples Daily News)

The Spring Jubilee, from 10 a.m. until noon, draws thousands to Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

There’s a host of games and activities to keep everyone busy, but all other activity ceases shortly before 11:30, when the Easter egg hunt begins.

This is a free event offered for ages 10 years and younger. Bring an Easter basket.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

