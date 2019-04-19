APRIL

‘Holmes and Watson’

3 and 8 p.m. select dates through April 20, at The Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Free pre-show discussions, March 27 and April 7 and 10. Post-show discussions: March 28 and 31. Information: Gulfshoreplayhouse.org, 239-261-7529.

‘Always a Bridesmaid’

Through April 20, in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. $45. naplesplayers.org. 239-263-7990.

The Marco Island Center for the Arts presents an evening of established and emerging opera talent performing with Steffanie Pearce, the general director and founder of Gulfshore Opera. (Photo: Ivan Seligman/Special to the Eagle)

Night of opera

The Marco Island Center for the Arts presents an evening of established and emerging opera talent performing with Steffanie Pearce, the general director and founder of Gulfshore Opera. The concert will take place from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 25, in the Art Center. The ticket price is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Information: 239-394-4221 or marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

Smoke on the Water Barbecue Competition and Music Festival

Friday and Saturday, April 26 through 27, at the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., Fort Myers. This Florida Barbecue Associate sanctioned event features barbecue, live music and family activities. Sbdac.com. 239-333-1933.

Florida Songs Jamboree at Margood Harbor

J. Robert’s Florida Songs Jamboree is back and preparing a 2019 winter series at the Margood Harbor Theater. The show is a music presentation featuring songwriters who have composed and recorded original Florida music. Each and every last Friday evening of the month, songwriters will take the stage to share tales and original music ranging in style from Americana and old timey music to heritage blues and southern rock, as well as trop rock and Caribbean jazz. J. Robert will set the tone of his stage with original Florida songs. Then, he will introduce the evening’s special guest artist. Q & A with the audience will be followed by a Goodland style songwriter jam with other recognized writers attending that evening. During the shows, musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage and inspiration for their songwriting and musical talents. From 6:30 until 9 p.m., April 26, May 31 and June 28. Margood Harbor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland. Limited seating: RSVP to JRobert@JRobert.net.

Arts Extravaganza

Award-winning artist Tara O’Neill is hosting her 16th Annual Art Extravaganza at the historic Little Bar Restaurant, 205 Harbor Place, Goodland, from 1 until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28. This year O’Neill will be joined by guest artist, Peter Sottong, of Naples. O’Neill’s oil paintings, ranging from classical to whimsical, and her functional reproductions combined with Sottongs wood-core metal art and Calusa artifact replicas can guarentee something for everyone. The two-day reception promises great art, live music, and creative refreshments creatively served! Information: 642-0528, or taraogallery@gmail.com.

Celebrate historic Everglades City

Saturday, April 27, Everglades City will receive official recognition of being named a “Trail Town” by the Office of Greenways & Trails. Eric Draper, director of the Florida Parks Service, will make the presentation to Mayor Howie Grimm on the steps of Everglades City Hall at 11 a.m. Trail Towns promote healthy lifestyles by providing goods and services to trail users and Everglades City is the first one south of Lake Okeechobee. That day is also the 21st birthday of the Museum of the Everglades and there will be antique cars, laundry cart races, a walking tour of historic buildings, Dixie Land Band music, arts and crafts, and lunch before the birthday cake is served. And, it is the 91st anniversary of the opening of the Tamiami Trail which made southwest Florida accessible. Everyone is invited to come out and celebrate. Information: see evergladeshistorical.org or 239-252-5026.

Taste of Marco

The 29th Annual Taste of Marco is from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco island. Over 13 of the area’s finest restaurants will be serving up tasty treats and competing for various food awards. Entertainment includes vocalist Marco Kircher performing from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. and “The Ben Allen Band” from 12:30 until 4:45 p.m. Food and drink tickets are sold in $1 increments and the entrance fee is $8 per person or $15 for two people; kids are free with paid adult admission. Taste of Marco is presented by The Greater Marco Family YMCA as an annual fundraising event. Information: marcoymca.org.

‘Happy Hour for Hope’

Marco Island Meals of Hope’s “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, April 29, at Old Marco Pub and Restaurant, 1105 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. Live entertainment will be provided by Rosetta Stone. Happy Hours for Hope are fundraisers for Marco Island’s Meals of Hope. The $200 admission fee helps the organization buy food for its packaging event in November. Information: meals-of-hope.org.

ONGOING

Marco Players: ‘Black Tie’

How much do our parents, living or dead, influence our behavior and thinking? This question is at the forefront when playwright A.R. Gurney returns to writing about what he knows best, the impact that manners and morals have on our shifting society. “Black Tie,” is an engaging comedy about generational shifts, honored traditions, change, warmth, humor and insight, all which Gurney has written about throughout his career. “Black Tie,” is on stage through April 28 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Sundays. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Beachcombing and shelling

From 10-11 a.m. every Monday and Friday through April at the Barefoot Beach Preserve, 505 Barefoot Beach Blvd., Bonita Springs. Free talk. Join a naturalist to learn why and what you find on the beach. (Collier Beach pass required or entrance fee) friendsofbarefootbeach.org

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Master Gardeners

The Master Gardeners walk-in plant clinic has returned to Lowes, ready again to offer advice and answer gardening questions. If you have trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or overwatering. It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U. S. 41. Master Gardeners have been trained by The University of Florida on many horticultural practices and problems.

Big winner Angela Vomero with Bingo community member Jerry Levin. (Photo: Photo provided)

Monday night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Road. A complimentary supper is served to each player-kosher hot dog, pickles, sauerkraut, relish, and onions served on a special roll. In addition, pastry, ice-cream, fruit, coffee and tea are served free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. Hot ball brings additional prize money. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0800.

On Thursday, April 11, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 hosted a Bingo night in the San Marco Parish Center. Above: Grand Knight Joe Swaja giving the cash to jackpot winner Judy Evanko of New Jersey. (Photo: Photo provided)

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344's Thursday Bingo is open to the public and everyone is invited. Come join us for an evening of fun and games and celebrate the 41th anniversary of K of C Bingo. Information: 239-389-5633 or visit our website at www.marcoknights.com.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Marco Island Farmer’s Market

From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit

Through May 5 at the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples, 15080 Livingston Road, Naples. This exhibit encourages basic scientific learning through hands-on activities. Smon.org. 239-514-0084.

Science Saturdays

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under six. A food truck will be on site. Information: Rookerybay.org.

Karate

Adults and children are welcome. Location is the Racquet Center and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. The Shima Dojo is taught by Sensei Laurie McCardle. This style of karate is the traditional Okinawan style of Seibukan Shorin-Ryu karate, teaching discipline, builds character and confidence, promotes mental and physical strength and most importantly students learn self-defense. Information: 239-642-0575.

Daytime Pickle Ball at the Marco YMCA

The daytime pickle ball courts are now available. Players can enjoy the advanced round robins on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and those who are beginners or intermediates can play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Time frame for all is 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. The program is free to members and only $15 for others. Instructional clinics are slated to begin in October 2018. www.marcoymca.org.

English classes

From 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Healthy living program

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N., Suite 205, Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $7. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. Information: noravanh@gmail.com.

Walking tour of Naples Historic District

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Palm Cottage, 137 12th Ave. S., Chickee Pavilion, Naples. Two-hour tour including alleys and Naples Piers. $16 adults; $10 members; free for children 10 and younger. Reservations required. 239-261-8164.

Historic tours at Koreshan State Park

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan settlement, its structures and gardens. Join our guided walking tours and learn about these idealistic pioneers. The walking tour is about an hour and a half. Guided tours are $2 for adults, $1 for children under 6 years of age and can be purchased at the Ranger Station 239-992-0311.

'Dinosaur Train'

Dog’s Night Out

From 6 to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of every month, now through April, in the courtyard near Haagen-Dazs at Coconut Point Mall, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero. Bring your pet to play and enjoy activities, vendors, exclusive offers and more. Shopcoconutpoint.com. 239-992-9966.

Christian Motorcyclists Association

At 11 a.m. the second Saturday of every month in the upstairs meeting room at the Naples Harley Davidson, 3645 Gateway Lane, Naples. All are welcome to monthly meeting and rides 239-267-9070; CMAser6.org/FL/SouthernServants.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Kid’s dolphin watch, sightseeing cruise

At 10 a.m. Saturdays, Pure Florida Naples at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The 1.5-hour children’s cruise provides an entertaining environment for young ones to learn about the Southwest Florida environment and to observe the variety of wildlife present on the waters, such as dolphins, pelicans, eagles and many other animals. While registration for the children’s cruise is free for youth 12-years-old and younger, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $39 per person. Information: 239-494-5595.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

Southwest Florida Masquerade benefiting Metavivor

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Hilton Hotel, 5111 U.S. 41 N., Naples. This is a black-tie gala fundraiser where 100 percent of all donations will go to award research grants for scientists specializing in Metastatic Breast Cancer Research. $175 per person, includes a cocktail hour followed by a three-course dinner and two drink tickets and entertainment, dancing and live and silent auctions. swflmets.org. 239.322.2110.

MAY

Kentucky Derby Party

From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at 2240 Venetian Court, Naples. Event includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvre, silent auction and prizes for best derby hat. $25. Proceeds will benefit Valbridge Women’s Council Scholarship Fund and CREW Naples/Fort Myers. Information: Crewsswfl.com.

JUNE

Naples Pride Fest

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Avenue S., Naples. This all- inclusive, family-friendly event combines entertainers, speakers, musicians, performers, vendors, exhibitors, kids’ activities, food and drinks. Naplespride.org. info@naplespride.org.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

