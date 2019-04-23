1. Florida Songs Jamboree at Margood Harbor

J. Robert’s Florida Songs Jamboree is back at the Margood Harbor Theater.

The show is a music presentation featuring songwriters who have composed and recorded original Florida music.

Each and every last Friday evening of the month, songwriters will take the stage to share tales and original music ranging in style from Americana and old timey music to heritage blues and southern rock, as well as trop rock and Caribbean jazz.

J. Robert tells the story behind one of his songs. The Florida Songwriter Showcase brought original Sunshine State music to the Margood Harbor Park stage in Goodland on Friday evening. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

J. Robert will set the tone of his stage with original Florida songs. Then, he will introduce the evening’s special guest artist. Q & A with the audience will be followed by a Goodland style songwriter jam with other recognized writers attending that evening.

During the shows, musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage and inspiration for their songwriting and musical talents.

From 6:30 until 9 p.m., April 26, May 31 and June 28. Margood Harbor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland. Limited seating: RSVP to JRobert@JRobert.net.

2. On display now: Space art, student exhibits

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the artwork of Collier County high school students that are competing for prize money for themselves and their schools.

This themed exhibition will run from April 22-26, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibition will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries. The closing reception will be held at 5:45 p.m., Friday, April 26. The awards ceremony will take place at 6. Artist Chris Calle will be at the reception. His “Space Art” is also on display at the center.

In the La Petite Galerie: “Teen Noir” is being presented by the Marco Island Academy students. Rob Eder’s photography students were asked to create pictures as if they were “stills” from the 1950s film noir movies.

3. Thursday: Night of opera

The Marco Island Center for the Arts presents an evening of established and emerging opera talent performing with Steffanie Pearce, the general director and founder of Gulfshore Opera.

The Marco Island Center for the Arts presents an evening of established and emerging opera talent performing with Steffanie Pearce, the general director and founder of Gulfshore Opera. (Photo: Ivan Seligman/Special to the Eagle)

The concert will take place from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 25, in the Art Center. The ticket price is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Information: 239-394-4221 or marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

