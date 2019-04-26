1. This weekend: Arts Extravaganza in Goodland

Award-winning artist Tara O’Neill is hosting her 16th Annual Art Extravaganza at the historic Little Bar Restaurant, 205 Harbor Place, Goodland, from 1 until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28.

File: Artist Tara O'Neill hosted her 15th annual Art Extravaganza at the Little Bar in Goodland in 2018. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

This year O’Neill will be joined by guest artist, Peter Sottong, of Naples. O’Neill’s oil paintings, ranging from classical to whimsical, and her functional reproductions combined with Sottongs wood-core metal art and Calusa artifact replicas can guarentee something for everyone.

The two-day reception promises great art, live music, and creative refreshments creatively served.

Information: 642-0528, or taraogallery@gmail.com.

2. Monday: ‘Happy Hour for Hope’

Marco Island Meals of Hope’s “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, April 29, at Old Marco Pub and Restaurant, 1105 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. Live entertainment will be provided by Rosetta Stone. Happy Hours for Hope are fundraisers for Marco Island’s Meals of Hope. The $200 admission fee helps the organization buy food for its packaging event in November. Information: meals-of-hope.org.

3. Celebrate historic Everglades City

Saturday, April 27, Everglades City will receive official recognition of being named a “Trail Town” by the Office of Greenways & Trails.

Eric Draper, director of the Florida Parks Service, will make the presentation to Mayor Howie Grimm on the steps of Everglades City Hall at 11 a.m.

Everglades City Hall (Photo: June Fletcher/Staff)

Trail Towns promote healthy lifestyles by providing goods and services to trail users and Everglades City is the first one south of Lake Okeechobee.

That day is also the 21st birthday of the Museum of the Everglades and there will be antique cars, laundry cart races, a walking tour of historic buildings, Dixie Land Band music, arts and crafts, and lunch before the birthday cake is served.

And, it is the 91st anniversary of the opening of the Tamiami Trail which made southwest Florida accessible. Everyone is invited to come out and celebrate.

Information: see evergladeshistorical.org or 239-252-5026.

