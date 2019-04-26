Photos: Taste of Marco, 2018
The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
The MIYC booth featured fruit carved by Chef Bob Aylwin, left. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Lauren Ross, left, and Kristy Ash serve fish tacos for Mango's. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
"Wild Jimmy" Downey offers mac & cheese and more. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Shelley Hall takes a chance with volunteer Claire Babrowski. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Dancers do the electric slide. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
The Greg Miller Band entertains. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Evelyn Maloney enjoys a CJ's fruit cup. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Katie Johnson serves for the Florida Event Center. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Donika Ibishi offers ahi tuna from Chop 239. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Selem Lake serves at the Speakeasy booth. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Event co-chair Allyson Richards is a "hands-on" manager. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
The Island Country Club offerings include octopus crudo. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Michelbob's Megan Homan offers baby back ribs. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Michelbob's offers baby back ribs. The Taste of Marco, raising funds for the Greater Marco Family YMCA, was held Sunday afternoon at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
    Here's a tantalizing way to look at this Sunday's annual Taste of Marco from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Esplanade: For about the price of a good meal, you can sample more than a dozen portions of haute cuisine prepared by chefs from some of Marco's finest restaurants.

    Let's mention them right here: CJ’s on the Bay, Coldstone Creamery, Crabby Lady, Island Country Club, Italian Deli, JW Marriott, 10K Alley, Mango’s Dockside Bistro, Marco Island Yacht Club, Michelbob’s Ribs and Steak, Pincher’s Crab Shack, Subway on North Collier, Verdi’s Bistro, and ZaZa’s Kitchen.

    More: Looking for a place to eat on Marco Island?

    Throw in some great entertainment (the Ben Allen Band), a mellow atmosphere, two chances to win big 50/50 raffles and a wine auction, and there's no denying it's a Sunday worth dedicating to what is also a great cause.

    The day benefits the Greater Marco Family YMCA, which uses the proceeds to finance its scholarship programs in the form of subsidies for deserving families.

    It's the 29th festival of its kind, and the restaurants pull out all the culinary stops in the hope of winning awards – The People's Choice, Best Decorated and Best Theme.

    For more information on the Taste of Marco as well the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca, and Instagram at ymcamarco.

    If you go

    Taste of Marco

    • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 28
    • 760 N Collier Blvd., Marco Island
    • Cost: $8 per person or two for $15 (children under 12 free with adult paid admission)
    • Food costs: Tickets sold in $1 increments. Portions usually between two and eight tickets.
