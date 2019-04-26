Here's a tantalizing way to look at this Sunday's annual Taste of Marco from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Esplanade: For about the price of a good meal, you can sample more than a dozen portions of haute cuisine prepared by chefs from some of Marco's finest restaurants.

Let's mention them right here: CJ’s on the Bay, Coldstone Creamery, Crabby Lady, Island Country Club, Italian Deli, JW Marriott, 10K Alley, Mango’s Dockside Bistro, Marco Island Yacht Club, Michelbob’s Ribs and Steak, Pincher’s Crab Shack, Subway on North Collier, Verdi’s Bistro, and ZaZa’s Kitchen.

Throw in some great entertainment (the Ben Allen Band), a mellow atmosphere, two chances to win big 50/50 raffles and a wine auction, and there's no denying it's a Sunday worth dedicating to what is also a great cause.

The Taste of Marco is Sunday at the Esplanade, Marco Island. Above: Ario’s seared filet bites with onion jam and chanterelle mushrooms. (Photo: File)

The day benefits the Greater Marco Family YMCA, which uses the proceeds to finance its scholarship programs in the form of subsidies for deserving families.

It's the 29th festival of its kind, and the restaurants pull out all the culinary stops in the hope of winning awards – The People's Choice, Best Decorated and Best Theme.

For more information on the Taste of Marco as well the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca, and Instagram at ymcamarco.

If you go

Taste of Marco

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 28

760 N Collier Blvd., Marco Island

Cost: $8 per person or two for $15 (children under 12 free with adult paid admission)

Food costs: Tickets sold in $1 increments. Portions usually between two and eight tickets.

