The Old Marco Lodge in Goodland is the home of Paradise Found. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Looking for Paradise? Do you know where the Olde Marco Lodge is in Goodland? Apparently, ‘Paradise’ can be ‘Found’ there.

The historic, landmark waterfront restaurant and bar provides panoramic views of the Marco River and Goodland Bay from the outside decks or inside the renovated air-conditioned building.

Things got off to an appetizing start with a trip to the salad bar; which was included with our entrees. For fans of the Snook Inn, this smaller bar is similar, with fresh bread, pasta and potato salad, pickled mushrooms and the standard lettuce, tomato, dressings fare. All fresh and chilled.

The "Caribbean Seafood Platter" featuring mahi mahi at Paradise Found, Goodland. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

For his main dish, my partner in dine picked the “Caribbean Seafood Platter” which comes with your choice of blackened mahi-mahi or snapper, served on a bed of black beans and rice, topped with Pico de Gallo and tortilla strips.

He picked the mahi mahi. The presentation was beautiful. The plates match the atmosphere and this dish had a lot of color and was presented well. And it tasted as good as it looked.

For my main dish, I picked the shrimp DeJonghe. According to my sources, shrimp DeJonghe was created at the turn of the 20th century by the DeJonghe brothers, the Belgian immigrants and owners of DeJonghe's Hotel in Chicago. It is a garlicky, herbed casserole that can be served as an appetizer or main course.

The shrimp DeJonghe from Paradise Found, Goodland. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

In this case, there was no traditional baking or bread crumbs, but it was nice and garlicky. Six larger cooked-to-perfection shrimp. According to the menu, it was supposed to be served over rice pilaf. Upon initial delivery, it came with a baked potato. When I mentioned my expectations, I was served a bowl of rice like that accompanying the aforementioned seafood platter – not rice pilaf. To their credit, they let me keep the potato. And while this dish wasn’t what I expected, it was delicious nonetheless.

As with all new restaurants, Paradise Found might need to find its footing. But we’re happy to see the Old Marco Lodge being put to good use. And the expanded deck and large windows in the inside dining area only enhance the charm.

Paradise Found for a down home good meal.

If you go

Paradise Found

401 Papaya Street, Goodland

239-330-7773

paradisefoundrestaurant.com

