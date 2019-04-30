3 To Do: One final farmer's market
1. Last chance: Marco Island Farmer’s Market
Fruits, veggies and all kinds of great food, artwork, music and socializing.
From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., this Wednesday, at Veterans Community Park.
This is the last farmer's market this season.
Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.
2. Coming soon: Seacrest art exhibit
May 6 through Aug. 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free with regular admission.
Rookery Bay Research Reserve partner Seacrest Country Day School will display student art featuring the theme “Water” in the Environmental Learning Center Gallery.
Information: Rookerybay.org.
3. Senior Softball at Winterberry Park
The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 10:15 a.m.
Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed.
While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games.
Information: 239-642-2930.
