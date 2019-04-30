1. Last chance: Marco Island Farmer’s Market

Fruits, veggies and all kinds of great food, artwork, music and socializing.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., this Wednesday, at Veterans Community Park.

The early bird gets the worm and his or her pick of the best produce. Within a few minutes of this photo, a couple of lines formed. Opening day for the Marco Island Farmers Market at Veterans Community Park was Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

This is the last farmer's market this season.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

More: WOW To Do List: Learn digital photography, more

2. Coming soon: Seacrest art exhibit

May 6 through Aug. 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free with regular admission.

Rookery Bay Research Reserve partner Seacrest Country Day School will display student art featuring the theme “Water” in the Environmental Learning Center Gallery.

Information: Rookerybay.org.

3. Senior Softball at Winterberry Park

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Stock photo: Softball (Photo: Jacob Jenne Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 10:15 a.m.

Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed.

While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games.

Information: 239-642-2930.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/30/3-do-one-final-farmers-market/3585456002/