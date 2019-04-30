Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Celebrity Birthdays, April 30-May 6
I am an athlete born on May 2, 1975 in London. I've had a career in soccer for many years and acquired my love for the game as a young child.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Celebrity Birthdays, April 30-May 6
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET April 30, 2019 | Updated 8:03 a.m. ET April 30, 2019 APRIL 30
Kirsten Dunst, actress (37)
More: Horoscopes, April 30-May 6 MAY 1
Jamie Dornan, actor (37)
Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives for the annual Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at the Lincoln Center.
(Photo: Justin Lane, EPA-EFE) MAY 2
Dwayne Johnson, actor (47)
MAY 3
Eric Church, singer (42)
MAY 4
Will Arnett, actor (49)
MAY 5
Adele, singer (31)
MAY 6
George Clooney, actor (58)
Guess who?
I am an athlete born on May 2, 1975 in London. I've had a career in soccer for many years and acquired my love for the game as a young child. I broke the English national team appearance record for outfield players.
Answer: David Beckham
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/04/30/celebrity-birthdays-april-30-may-6/3577319002/
More Stories
April 26, 2019, 7:16 a.m.
April 26, 2019, 7:42 a.m.
April 26, 2019, 5:02 a.m.
April 23, 2019, 8:22 a.m.
April 26, 2019, 7:18 a.m.
April 23, 2019, 8:23 a.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.