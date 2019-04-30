ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Your emotions can be overwhelming, Aries. This encourages you to share your softer side with others. Embrace this sense of openness and others will reciprocate.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Make the most of others' cooperative spirits to get things done, Taurus. It is always good to advocate for yourself, but more effective when others are receptive.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Focusing too much on one thing is not healthy, Gemini. It is better to diversify your thinking and surround yourself with as many ideas and perspectives as possible.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

A coworker may need your assistance in the weeks to come. You are ready and willing to put in the extra effort to help this person with no strings attached.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Focus on the positive things this week, Leo. Forget about what could go wrong. With the right mindset, you can accomplish anything you want.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

You are always willing and able to help a friend out, Virgo. That will prove true once again this week when a loved one calls you up and needs a shoulder to cry on.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Lately you have been a rock that others lean on, Libra. This is a good role for you, as you are compassionate but also fair. Just make sure you take care of yourself as well.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, just when you think you have everything figured out, a new challenge presents itself. Seek a second opinion to work it out if this nut proves tough to crack.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

A new idea could spark a big change in your life, Sagittarius. Are you ready for the adventure that is going to ensue? Look to others to join in the good times.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, many challenges have been coming your way, and you have handled them like a champion. Spend a little time pampering yourself as a reward.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, when others test your patience, find a healthy way to blow off some steam. Enlist the help of a fun-loving friend to get away for a little bit.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

For single Pisces, a new romance could be on the horizon. If you are attached, the romance may be kicked up a notch.

