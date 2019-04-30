Horoscopes, April 30-May 6
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Your emotions can be overwhelming, Aries. This encourages you to share your softer side with others. Embrace this sense of openness and others will reciprocate.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Make the most of others' cooperative spirits to get things done, Taurus. It is always good to advocate for yourself, but more effective when others are receptive.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Focusing too much on one thing is not healthy, Gemini. It is better to diversify your thinking and surround yourself with as many ideas and perspectives as possible.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
A coworker may need your assistance in the weeks to come. You are ready and willing to put in the extra effort to help this person with no strings attached.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Focus on the positive things this week, Leo. Forget about what could go wrong. With the right mindset, you can accomplish anything you want.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
You are always willing and able to help a friend out, Virgo. That will prove true once again this week when a loved one calls you up and needs a shoulder to cry on.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Lately you have been a rock that others lean on, Libra. This is a good role for you, as you are compassionate but also fair. Just make sure you take care of yourself as well.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, just when you think you have everything figured out, a new challenge presents itself. Seek a second opinion to work it out if this nut proves tough to crack.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
A new idea could spark a big change in your life, Sagittarius. Are you ready for the adventure that is going to ensue? Look to others to join in the good times.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, many challenges have been coming your way, and you have handled them like a champion. Spend a little time pampering yourself as a reward.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, when others test your patience, find a healthy way to blow off some steam. Enlist the help of a fun-loving friend to get away for a little bit.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
For single Pisces, a new romance could be on the horizon. If you are attached, the romance may be kicked up a notch.
