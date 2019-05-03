1. Sunshine Ace Hardware Neighborhood BBQ Fest

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at all Sunshine Ace Hardware locations in Collier and Lee counties.

Event will feature demonstrations of featured grills, outdoor games and samples of items like grilled pineapple, bacon-wrapped smokies, pork loin filets, chicken wings and cookies.

Information: SunshineAce.com.

2. Seacrest art exhibit

May 6 through Aug. 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free with regular admission.

Rookery Bay Research Reserve partner Seacrest Country Day School will display student art featuring the theme “Water” in the Environmental Learning Center Gallery.

Information: Rookerybay.org.

3. Kentucky Derby Party

From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at 2240 Venetian Court, Naples.

Event includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvre, silent auction and prizes for best derby hat. $25. Proceeds will benefit Valbridge Women’s Council Scholarship Fund and CREW Naples/Fort Myers.

Information: Crewsswfl.com.

