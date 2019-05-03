The Bang, Bang SHrimp from Bonefish Grill, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

I don’t review many chain restaurants. And I didn’t arrive at Bonefish Grill at Naples Bay Resort with the intention of doing so. Alas, seeing the popularity and experiencing it first hand, I decided to share.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Bang, Bang Shrimp.” Take a mound of breaded shrimp, toss them in a creamy, not-too-spicy spicy Asian chili sauce and serve over lettuce. This is a big dish! I always ask for chopsticks so that I can savor each shrimp one by one. This appetizer gets my highest recommendation.

Wagyu beef and ginger pot stickers from Bonefish Grill, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

For my main dish, also from the starter’s menu, I selected the Wagyu beef and ginger pot stickers. Just like regular pot stickers, these are pan-seared with crispy onions and soy sauce; but the beef is a nice and tasty twist. Note: After a starter like the Bang, Bang Shrimp, this is a nice smaller choice to finish your meal.

My partner in dine went for one of the “special” entrees, Thermidor Gnocchi, featuring shrimp and sweet lobster chunks on a bed of golden-brown sautéed potato gnocchi, with mushrooms, peas and fresh tomatoes; tossed in a lobster sherry cream sauce. After the appetizer, this milder dish left him unable to savor the more delicate sauce. If you are craving this dish, and Bang, Bang Shrimp, eat your entrée first. No rules!

Thermidor Gnocchi from Bonefish Grill, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

You didn’t hear it from me, but the blueberry lemon drop martini is a must try; and it may take two or more just to make sure you get the full experience. Wink! Wink!

Bonefish Grill may technically be a chain restaurant, but it’s also an Asian-infused guilty pleasure worthy of your time. Enjoy a leisurely dinner, along with exception service.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Bonefish Grill

500 5th Ave S, Naples

239-417-1212

Bonefishgrill.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/03/watts-dinner-bonefish-grill-bang-bang-and-drop/3627586002/