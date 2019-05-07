Sail boats at the Fort Pierce Marina were pushed onto dry land when Hurricane Frances passed directly over St. Lucie County. (Photo: Lexey Swall/Staff)

1. Thursday: Hurricane preparedness seminar

Hurricane season is just around the corner. Now is the time to prepare. America’s Boating Club-Marco Island will conduct a hurricane preparedness seminar from 6 until 8 p.m., May 9, at the club’s learning center, 1114 Collier Boulevard, Marco Island.

More: 3 To Know: Recalls, stunning report

More: WOW To Do List: ‘Salute to Veterans,’ more

Marco Island boaters are invited to register. The seminar will be taught by past club commander Rhonda Gloodt and America’s Boating Club District 22 commander Ted Reiss. To register contact First Lieutenant John Maciolek, at either jlmmaciolek@live.com or 732-496-4595 or Lieutenant Commander Tom Ryan at tomryan@att.net or 908-432-8767.

The cost of the seminar and materials is $40 and the course is offered to all members of the club and the boating public. Space is limited. Advanced registration is required.

2. Police Foundation rib cookoff

The Marco Island Police Foundation will host its 8th Annual Rib Cookoff from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at the Marco Island Brewery.

File: Ribs brown in the Wild Jimmy's cooker at a Marco Police Foundation Rib Cook-Off. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

There will be raffles and plenty of food. Judging takes place at 4.

To purchase tickets ($25), call Ray McChesney at 389-4843.

3. Great Dock Canoe Race

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at 12th Ave. S., Naples.

(Photo: News-Press file)

This year's theme is “Heroes and Villains.” This family-friendly annual event will feature canoe and paddleboard races, food and drink vendors, a VIP tent for event sponsors, children’s activities and live musical entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Information: Greatdockcanoerace.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/07/3-do-prepare-feast-and-fast/3662012002/