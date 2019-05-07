3 To Do: Prepare, feast and fast
1. Thursday: Hurricane preparedness seminar
Hurricane season is just around the corner. Now is the time to prepare. America’s Boating Club-Marco Island will conduct a hurricane preparedness seminar from 6 until 8 p.m., May 9, at the club’s learning center, 1114 Collier Boulevard, Marco Island.
More: 3 To Know: Recalls, stunning report
More: WOW To Do List: ‘Salute to Veterans,’ more
Marco Island boaters are invited to register. The seminar will be taught by past club commander Rhonda Gloodt and America’s Boating Club District 22 commander Ted Reiss. To register contact First Lieutenant John Maciolek, at either jlmmaciolek@live.com or 732-496-4595 or Lieutenant Commander Tom Ryan at tomryan@att.net or 908-432-8767.
The cost of the seminar and materials is $40 and the course is offered to all members of the club and the boating public. Space is limited. Advanced registration is required.
2. Police Foundation rib cookoff
The Marco Island Police Foundation will host its 8th Annual Rib Cookoff from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at the Marco Island Brewery.
There will be raffles and plenty of food. Judging takes place at 4.
To purchase tickets ($25), call Ray McChesney at 389-4843.
3. Great Dock Canoe Race
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at 12th Ave. S., Naples.
This year's theme is “Heroes and Villains.” This family-friendly annual event will feature canoe and paddleboard races, food and drink vendors, a VIP tent for event sponsors, children’s activities and live musical entertainment throughout the afternoon.
Information: Greatdockcanoerace.com.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.