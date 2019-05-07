Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Celebrity Birthdays, May 7-13
I am a musician born on May 10, 1960 in Dublin. My nickname is derived from the Latin phrase "bonavox," which translates to "good voice."
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Celebrity Birthdays, May 7-13
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET May 7, 2019 | Updated 7:57 a.m. ET May 7, 2019
MAY 7
J Balvin, singer (34)
MAY 8
Enrique Iglesias, singer (44)
More: Horoscopes, May 7-13
MAY 9
Collins Key, magician (23)
MAY 10
Keenan Thompson, actor (41)
MAY 11
Jonathan Jackson, actor (37)
MAY 12
Rami Malek, actor (38)
MAY 13
Debby Ryan, actress (26)
Guess who?
I am a musician born on May 10, 1960 in Dublin. My nickname is derived from the Latin phrase "bonavox," which translates to "good voice." My band has sold more than 150 million records.
Answer: Bono (Paul Hewson)
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/07/celebrity-birthdays-may-7-13/3651573002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.