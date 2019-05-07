ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Reconciliation is important, Aries. That's especially so if you know you have been in the wrong. Others will respect you much more for your ability to make up and move on.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

It's time to showcase all of your talents to an authority figure who can push you toward success, Taurus. All you need is a little reinforcement.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Fresh experiences are on the way, and you are craving an opportunity to broaden your horizons, Gemini. Sign up for classes or get a new hobby to open your eyes to new things.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Sharing deep feelings with others can be healing, Cancer. Just be sure to choose your confidantes wisely, as the right mentor can make all the difference.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Spending quality time with a particular person who is close to you will brighten your week, Leo. It's just the change of pace you need to put a smile on your face.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

You are more than willing to take on extra work that needs to be done to get a project completed, Virgo. Your team-first attitude is not going unnoticed or unappreciated.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Creative things catch your eye this week, Libra. Make it a point to stroll through an art gallery or catch a foreign film. Your appreciation for the arts will only grow.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Calling your own shots is perfect for you. The idea of working independently is very attractive to you this week. Give it some thought.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Hobbies and leisure time activities with friends will provide a welcome break from work, Sagittarius. Use these opportunities to reconnect with people you care about.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, you are considering a financial undertaking that takes you out of your comfort zone. Don't hesitate, as there's no reward without a little risk.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Speaking your mind is par for the course, as Aquarians tend to be opinionated. You have the ability to win over others without making them feel pressured in any way.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Enjoy a few hours of hibernation this week, Pisces. Expect to feel recharged in no time. Relaxation for two also can fit the bill.

