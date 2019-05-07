At the Marco Island Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the exhibit “I See You.” This show investigates the elements of portraiture by four participating artists that handle their respective subjects quite differently in content and medium.

The artists are: Mila Bridger, Karen McEwen, Marjorie Pesek and Veronica Winters. These works will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through May 28.

Mila Bridger portrays her characters from her iconic abstract photographic perspective. Karen McEwen underscores strong individuals, as well as a joie de vivre in her paintings. Marjorie Pesek entices the viewer to enjoy her creative combination of painting and collage in the depiction of animals and humans. Veronica Winters capitalizes on her intimate paintings through elements of softness and light.

The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., May 14. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In the La Petite Galerie, photographer Jim Freeman displays his mesmerizing work. Originally from Texas, he has photographed the deserts and plains of the Southwest United States. Now, he explores the Ten Thousand Islands and Everglades National Park. Information: marcoislandart.org.

