File: Jeremy Obrecht of Phoenix Roofing cooks the meals his company donated to the Marco Police Foundation Rib Cook-Off. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Saturday: Police Foundation rib cookoff

The Marco Island Police Foundation will host its 8th Annual Rib Cookoff from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at the Marco Island Brewery.

There will be raffles and plenty of food. Judging takes place at 4.

To purchase tickets ($25), call Ray McChesney at 389-4843.

2. Senior Softball pick-up games

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 10:15 a.m. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed.

While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games.

Information: 239-642-2930.

3. Monday: Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This class covers the essentials of digital cameras.

Camera capturing sunset. (Photo: Getty Images)

Learn how to use a camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary. Registration required. $55.

Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

