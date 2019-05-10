3 To Do: Ribs, games and more
1. Saturday: Police Foundation rib cookoff
The Marco Island Police Foundation will host its 8th Annual Rib Cookoff from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at the Marco Island Brewery.
There will be raffles and plenty of food. Judging takes place at 4.
To purchase tickets ($25), call Ray McChesney at 389-4843.
2. Senior Softball pick-up games
The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 10:15 a.m. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed.
While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games.
Information: 239-642-2930.
3. Monday: Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This class covers the essentials of digital cameras.
Learn how to use a camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary. Registration required. $55.
Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.
