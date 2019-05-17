Golf ball on tee with driver at florida tropical course at dawn (Photo: Stock)

1. Saturday: Community golf outing

The Marco Island Area Chamber of Commerce together with Risk Strategies introduces the Risk Strategies Marco Island Open – A Community Golf Outing taking place Saturday, May 18, at the Island Country Club on Marco Island.

Proceeds of the event will benefit the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce. The scramble tournament will kick off with a continental breakfast and 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Followed by the tournament and an awards recognition luncheon.

A fee of $115 per golfer includes green fees, carts and prizes. Registration is open and sponsorship opportunities are currently available at www.marcoislandchamber.org.

Information: marcoislandchamber.org.

2. Players’ Summer Concert Series

The Marco Players Theater presents the Summer Concert Series with four performances. On May 22 and 23, the intimate black-box theater will transform into a concert space where you’ll hear the angelic voices and incredible harmonies of the 1960s and sing-along songs you’ve known for decades.

Wednesday, May 22, is The Boxers, a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel. Thursday, May 23, is the James Taylor Experience. Both have a noon lunch box show and 7 p.m. evening performance.

Tickets are $35 each for the noon performances and include a box lunch and Q & A with the performers and $25 each for the evening performances.

Reserved seating tickets are available online at themarcoplayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Free parking in the lot adjacent to The Marco Players, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

3. Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope’s next “Happy Hour for Hope” will be 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, May 20, on the Marco Island Princess, docked at 951 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island.

Rosetta Stone will provide entertainment.

File: The Marco Island Princess. (Photo: Submitted)

Happy Hours for Hope are fundraisers for Marco Island’s Meals of Hope. The $20 admission fee helps the organization buy food for its packaging event in November. Marco Meals of Hope is a joint effort of Kiwanis, Noontime Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs.

Information: mohmi.org or meals-of-hope.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/17/3-do-golf-music-and-more/3666021002/