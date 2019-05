MAY

‘I See You’ exhibit

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the exhibit “I See You.” This show investigates the elements of portraiture by four participating artists that handle their respective subjects quite differently in content and medium. The artists are: Mila Bridger, Karen McEwen, Marjorie Pesek and Veronica Winters. These works will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through May 28. The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., May 14. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

"Pavillion Key Driftwood," by Jim Freeman. (Photo: Image provided)

In the La Petite Galerie: Photographer Jim Freeman displays his mesmerizing work. Originally from Texas, he has photographed the deserts and plains of the Southwest United States. Now, he explores the Ten Thousand Islands and Everglades National Park. Information: marcoislandart.org.

4th Annual ‘Salute to Veterans’

Marco Island Charter Middle School will be presenting a special concert at 6 p.m., Friday, May 17, at 1401 Trinidad Avenue, Marco Island. All branches of the military will be honored and each branch’s song will be performed, along with several other patriotic songs, by the school’s 174 band and chorus members. All veterans, active military, and their families and the public are invited to attend. Extend an invitation to your family and friends who are veterans and currently serving. This concert is a culmination of efforts throughout the year in which the students and staff engaged to honor veterans and active military. In November, the students and staff supported the “Jeans for Troops” program by raising $395 and this month, they hope to send another $400 to the same program, which assists veterans with healthcare, employment, and housing concerns.

Open house, safe boating

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, May 18, at the United States Coast Guard Marco Auxiliary Station, 905 Collier Blvd., Caxambas Park boat ramp will hold an open house to celebrate National Safe Boating Week. Tour the radio room and see the future new station sketches. Required safe boating equipment and handmade ship models will be displayed. Staff officers will be on hand to answer questions on seamanship classes, free vessel inspections and what the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary provides as the leading agency protecting Americas Seaward Frontier in Recreational Boating.

Breakfast with the Birds

From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Learn about the day-to-day work of a seabird biologist. Adam DiNuovo, the Shorebird Stewardship Program Manager for Audubon Florida, will present. Event features lecture along with coffee, pastries and juice. $15. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Poetry in the afternoon

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to a free poetry reading and reception at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 25. Naples poet Kyle Banta will read from his recently published first book of poetry “Intricate Illusions.” Information: marcoislandart.org.

Florida Songs Jamboree at Margood Harbor

J. Robert’s Florida Songs Jamboree is back and preparing a 2019 winter series at the Margood Harbor Theater. The show is a music presentation featuring songwriters who have composed and recorded original Florida music. Each and every last Friday evening of the month, songwriters will take the stage to share tales and original music ranging in style from Americana and old timey music to heritage blues and southern rock, as well as trop rock and Caribbean jazz. J. Robert will set the tone of his stage with original Florida songs. Then, he will introduce the evening’s special guest artist. Q & A with the audience will be followed by a Goodland style songwriter jam with other recognized writers attending that evening. During the shows, musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage and inspiration for their songwriting and musical talents. From 6:30 until 9 p.m., May 31 and June 28. Margood Harbor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland. Limited seating: RSVP to JRobert@JRobert.net.

ONGOING

'Mamma Mia!'

June 26 through July 28 in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. $45. Sensory-friendly performance 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Sensory-friendly tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and educators. 239-263-7990. Information: NaplesPlayers.org.

Seacrest art exhibit

Through Aug. 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free with regular admission. Rookery Bay Research Reserve partner Seacrest Country Day School will display student art featuring the theme “Water” in the Environmental Learning Center Gallery. Information: Rookerybay.org.

Senior Softball

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 10:15 a.m. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed. While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games. Information: 239-642-2930.

Beachcombing and shelling

From 10-11 a.m. every Monday and Friday through April at the Barefoot Beach Preserve, 505 Barefoot Beach Blvd., Bonita Springs. Free talk. Join a naturalist to learn why and what you find on the beach. (Collier Beach pass required or entrance fee) friendsofbarefootbeach.org

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Science Saturdays

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under six. A food truck will be on site. Information: Rookerybay.org.

Karate

Adults and children are welcome. Location is the Racquet Center and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. The Shima Dojo is taught by Sensei Laurie McCardle. This style of karate is the traditional Okinawan style of Seibukan Shorin-Ryu karate, teaching discipline, builds character and confidence, promotes mental and physical strength and most importantly students learn self-defense. Information: 239-642-0575.

Daytime Pickle Ball at the Marco YMCA

The daytime pickle ball courts are now available. Players can enjoy the advanced round robins on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and those who are beginners or intermediates can play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Time frame for all is 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. The program is free to members and only $15 for others. Instructional clinics are slated to begin in October 2018. www.marcoymca.org.

English classes

From 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Healthy living program

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N., Suite 205, Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $7. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. Information: noravanh@gmail.com.

Walking tour of Naples Historic District

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Palm Cottage, 137 12th Ave. S., Chickee Pavilion, Naples. Two-hour tour including alleys and Naples Piers. $16 adults; $10 members; free for children 10 and younger. Reservations required. 239-261-8164.

Historic tours at Koreshan State Park

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan settlement, its structures and gardens. Join our guided walking tours and learn about these idealistic pioneers. The walking tour is about an hour and a half. Guided tours are $2 for adults, $1 for children under 6 years of age and can be purchased at the Ranger Station 239-992-0311.

Dog’s Night Out

From 6 to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of every month, now through April, in the courtyard near Haagen-Dazs at Coconut Point Mall, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero. Bring your pet to play and enjoy activities, vendors, exclusive offers and more. Shopcoconutpoint.com. 239-992-9966.

Christian Motorcyclists Association

At 11 a.m. the second Saturday of every month in the upstairs meeting room at the Naples Harley Davidson, 3645 Gateway Lane, Naples. All are welcome to monthly meeting and rides 239-267-9070; CMAser6.org/FL/SouthernServants.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Kid’s dolphin watch, sightseeing cruise

At 10 a.m. Saturdays, Pure Florida Naples at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The 1.5-hour children’s cruise provides an entertaining environment for young ones to learn about the Southwest Florida environment and to observe the variety of wildlife present on the waters, such as dolphins, pelicans, eagles and many other animals. While registration for the children’s cruise is free for youth 12-years-old and younger, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $39 per person. Information: 239-494-5595.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

Southwest Florida Masquerade benefiting Metavivor

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Hilton Hotel, 5111 U.S. 41 N., Naples. This is a black-tie gala fundraiser where 100 percent of all donations will go to award research grants for scientists specializing in Metastatic Breast Cancer Research. $175 per person, includes a cocktail hour followed by a three-course dinner and two drink tickets and entertainment, dancing and live and silent auctions. swflmets.org. 239.322.2110.

JUNE

Naples Pride Fest

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Avenue S., Naples. This all- inclusive, family-friendly event combines entertainers, speakers, musicians, performers, vendors, exhibitors, kids’ activities, food and drinks. Naplespride.org. info@naplespride.org.

Summer Youth Art Classes

Marco Island Center for the Arts announces the classes for the 2019 Summer with Art Youth program. This is a time where ages 6-14 can explore, discover and develop their visions. These June and July classes will emphasize imagination and creativity through maturing of a youth’s artistic skills. Instructors are teaching professionals and artists with diverse backgrounds in the arts. The Marco Island Shell Club will also be teaching a three-day class on Shell Art. Classes include: Mixed media art, shell art, create and design with anything, basic clay, story building with digital media; mini clay creations (Polymer); collage mania; creating with felt, collage and paper mache and fantasy architectural design. The digital media classes are for 10-14 years old. For full class descriptions go to marcoislandart.org or stop in at the Art Center, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. To register for classes call Marco Island Center for the Arts at 239-394-4221 or online at marcoislandart.org. Space is limited.

Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This class covers the essentials of digital cameras. Learn how to use a camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary. Registration required. $55. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Estimating Your Local Marine Economy – ‘Telling Your Story’ Workshop

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This workshop provides step-by-step guidance for identifying and accessing local sources of economic data and telling your local economic story. This course will help participants get comfortable with economic terms, identify local sources of data and interpret that data to tell a compelling story of their local marine economy. $40. Registration is required. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Teachers on the Estuary Workshop

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. The TOTE Workshop will focus on Rookery Bay Research Reserve, specifically estuarine research, stewardship, and education. It is open to all teachers. The workshop is based on the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Estuaries 101 Middle School curriculum and focuses on topics such as: sharks, birds, plankton, invasive species and water quality. Mornings are spent in the field exploring the reserve. Afternoons are inside, meeting staff and learning about activities to adapt to classrooms. $25. Registration is required. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Computer coding for kids

Marco Island Center for the Arts has partnered with Logiscool to offer classes for youth in coding, programming languages and technologies this summer in the Art Center’s Digital Media Lab. The first Logiscool started in Budapest, Hungary in January 2014 and has now more than 60 locations in 11 countries. Coding is a basic literacy in the digital age. Having children learn coding at a young age helps them with communication, creativity, math and writing. Classes are June 10-14 and July 22-26 and are $200 per student; space is limited. To register call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or go to www.marcoislandart.org/children-summer-programs.

Summer of Science: Plankton

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Summer of Science: Sea turtles

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Breakfast with the Birds

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Learn about the impact plasticware can have on seabirds in Southwest Florida. Adam DiNuovo, the Shorebird Stewardship Program Manager for Audubon Florida, will present. Event features lecture along with coffee, pastries and juice. $15. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Summer of Science: Fish

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

JULY

Summer of Science: Burrowing owls

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This class covers the essentials of digital cameras. Learn how to use a camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary. Registration required. $55. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Summer of Science: Horseshoe crabs

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Summer of Science: Pythons

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Breakfast with the Birds – Stewardship and Citizen Science

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Learn about how average people around Southwest Florida are working together to protect local bird populations. Adam DiNuovo, the Shorebird Stewardship Program Manager for Audubon Florida, will present. Event features lecture along with coffee, pastries and juice. $15. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Summer of Science: Sharks

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

