1. Wednesday and Thursday: Players’ Summer Concert Series

The Marco Players Theater presents the Summer Concert Series with four performances.

On May 22 and 23, the intimate black-box theater will transform into a concert space where you’ll hear the angelic voices and incredible harmonies of the 1960s and sing-along songs you’ve known for decades.

Music is a big part of clubs in Southwest Florida. (Photo: Berezko, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Wednesday, May 22, is The Boxers, a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel. Thursday, May 23, is the James Taylor Experience.

Both have a noon lunch box show and 7 p.m. evening performance. Tickets are $35 each for the noon performances and include a box lunch and Q & A with the performers and $25 each for the evening performances.

Reserved seating tickets are available online at themarcoplayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270. Free parking in the lot adjacent to The Marco Players, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

2. Poetry in the afternoon

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to a free poetry reading and reception at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 25.

Naples poet Kyle Banta will read from his recently published first book of poetry “Intricate Illusions.”

Information: marcoislandart.org.

3. Thursday: Breakfast with the Birds

From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Adam DiNuovo, Audubon shorebird program coordinator, is one of the featured speakers. Photo by Jean Hall. (Photo: Submitted)

Learn about the day-to-day work of a seabird biologist. Adam DiNuovo, the Shorebird Stewardship Program Manager for Audubon Florida, will present.

Event features lecture along with coffee, pastries and juice. $15. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

