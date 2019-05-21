Celebrity Birthdays, May 21-27
MAY 21
Mark Crilley, author (53)
MAY 22
Ginnifer Goodwin, actress (41)
MAY 23
Melissa McBride, actress (54)
MAY 24
Patti LaBelle, singer (75)
MAY 25
Ian McKellen, actor (80)
MAY 26
Helena B. Carter, actress (53)
MAY 27
Jamie Oliver, chef (44)
Guess who?
I am a model born in England on May 22, 1970. As a child, I studied ballet, and was discovered at age 15. During the 1980s and 1990s, I helped popularize the term “supermodel.”
Answer: Naomi Campbell
