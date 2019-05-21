LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

MAY 21

Mark Crilley, author (53)

More: Horoscopes, May 21-27

MAY 22

Ginnifer Goodwin, actress (41)

MAY 23

Melissa McBride, actress (54)

MAY 24

Patti LaBelle, singer (75)

MAY 25

Ian McKellen, actor (80)

MAY 26

Helena B. Carter, actress (53)

MAY 27

Jamie Oliver, chef (44)

Guess who?

I am a model born in England on May 22, 1970. As a child, I studied ballet, and was discovered at age 15. During the 1980s and 1990s, I helped popularize the term “supermodel.”

Answer: Naomi Campbell

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/05/21/celebrity-birthdays-may-21-27/3678686002/