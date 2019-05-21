Horoscopes, May 21-27
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, you are a terrific planner, but something is getting in the way of plans to socialize in the days ahead. Commit to seeing friends regardless of the obstacles in your way.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
You can handle difficult situations with ease, Taurus. Others may think that you are uncaring, but you focus on the facts and not the emotions of the situation.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Others look to you for guidance this week, Gemini. Try to lead them in the right direction. If you do not have all of the answers, try to find them.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Take some time to sort through personal issues that may be holding your career back, Cancer. Once you clear your mind, you can focus fully on your career.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
If you find yourself spending more time with your social circle rather than family, you may have to reassess your priorities, Leo. Don't let responsibilities slide.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Direct your energy toward work in the days ahead, Virgo. There is a possible promotion in the works, so now is a great time to put your nose to the grindstone.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Sometimes the key to success is to know when to step back and take a break, Libra. Periodic respites from the daily grind can help you recharge and refocus.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, you may be looking for something new to keep yourself occupied. Try learning a new sport or a language. This is a fun way to meet new people and stay busy.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, if you have been procrastinating of late, keep in mind that you will ultimately need to get things done. Better to get back on track sooner rather than later.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, support a reputable cause or charity. Doing so sets a positive example, and you will feel better for having done so. Even small efforts can make a profound impact.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
It isn't enough to simply get the job done, Aquarius. You need to do everything to the best of your ability. If you do, you will have a sense of accomplishment and pride.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, ask others for help if you are having any difficulties in your personal life. They can bring a new perspective to the situation.
