ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you are a terrific planner, but something is getting in the way of plans to socialize in the days ahead. Commit to seeing friends regardless of the obstacles in your way.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

You can handle difficult situations with ease, Taurus. Others may think that you are uncaring, but you focus on the facts and not the emotions of the situation.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Others look to you for guidance this week, Gemini. Try to lead them in the right direction. If you do not have all of the answers, try to find them.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Take some time to sort through personal issues that may be holding your career back, Cancer. Once you clear your mind, you can focus fully on your career.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

If you find yourself spending more time with your social circle rather than family, you may have to reassess your priorities, Leo. Don't let responsibilities slide.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Direct your energy toward work in the days ahead, Virgo. There is a possible promotion in the works, so now is a great time to put your nose to the grindstone.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Sometimes the key to success is to know when to step back and take a break, Libra. Periodic respites from the daily grind can help you recharge and refocus.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you may be looking for something new to keep yourself occupied. Try learning a new sport or a language. This is a fun way to meet new people and stay busy.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, if you have been procrastinating of late, keep in mind that you will ultimately need to get things done. Better to get back on track sooner rather than later.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, support a reputable cause or charity. Doing so sets a positive example, and you will feel better for having done so. Even small efforts can make a profound impact.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

It isn't enough to simply get the job done, Aquarius. You need to do everything to the best of your ability. If you do, you will have a sense of accomplishment and pride.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, ask others for help if you are having any difficulties in your personal life. They can bring a new perspective to the situation.

