Is your sweet tooth looking for a night out on the town? Here are some desserts that top our list on Marco Island.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery, known for its unique flavors, offers the “Wild Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream” in its “Pie Like You Berry Much” category. The dish is folded with blueberries, graham cracker pie crust, and sugar crystals

The "Gotta Have It" -sized wild blueberry muffin batter ice cream from Cold Stone Creamery. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

I sampled the “Gotta Have It,” the larger size of this creation and I have to say, I couldn’t finish it. With fresh whole blueberries and the crunching crust, this dish is a real pleaser.

Marek’s Bar & Bistro

At Marek’s Bar & Bistro we sampled the caramel pecan pie with a scoop of ice cream and the Key lime pie. Both had powdered sugar and strawberries; and I especially liked the strawberry drizzle over the Key lime. It was an interesting mix of flavor sure to add even more delight.

Key lime pie from Marek's, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

La Tavola

I sampled the chocolate cake – chocolate chip cake, chocolate caramel ganache, fresh whipped cream and a caramel and chocolate drizzle. The cake arrived warm. It was petit and amazing.

Chocolate cake from La Tavola, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

My dining companion picked the La Tavola sundae – chocolate chip and Amarena cherry cake, Godiva chocolate syrup, vanilla Häagen-Dazs ice cream and fresh whipped cream.

The cream was plentiful, and the taste was amazing. The cherries, which were sprinkled about, where purposefully raisin like, a little tart and a decadent treat.

The Oyster Society

I had the “one toasted coconut,” featuring rum cake, coconut mascarpone rum cream, toasted coconut and a lemon mango glaze. It was the perfect end to a beautiful meal. Although it could have used a tad more rum (just saying).

"One toasted coconut" from The Oyster Society, Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

My dining companion had the chocolate and Nutella semifreddo; chocolate ganache-graham cracker crust, frozen chocolate-Nutella mousse, Frangelico crème with a wild berry coulis. I would say heavenly; but that seems wrong for something this sinfully delicious. One of Marco Island’s best desserts.

Dolce Mare

Whether you’re looking for chocolates, an assortment of truffles, barks, wines, gift baskets, macaroons or gelato, Dolce Mare has something for everyone.

An assortment of decadent desserts at Dolce Mare, Marco Island. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

We tried the tiramisu and mixed berry gelato; all the flavor and a lot less of the heaviness of ice cream. We also left with a sampler that included coconut and chocolate (moist and heavenly), red velvet (sticks to your mouth, but you won’t mind), cookies and cream (who knew it could be this decadent), and sea salt caramel in the shape of a shell.

Island Gypsy Café and Marina Bar

And we’ve saved perhaps the best for last. Our waiter recommended the house specialty – carrot cake. So unexpected! So rich! So moist! So amazing!

The Island Gypsy house specialty – carrot cake. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

A word of warning, if there’s two or three or you; one slice is still enough – it’s the size of two large slices.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Cold Stone Creamery

Esplanade Shoppes, 740 N Collier Blvd Unit 211, Marco Island

239-393-0046

coldstonecreamery.com

Marek’s Bar & Bistro

1121 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island

239-642-9948

mareksmarcoisland.com

La Tavola

961 Winterberry Drive

Marco Island, FL 34145

239-393-4960

latavolarestaurantandbar.com

The Oyster Society

599 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island

239-394-3474

Theoystersociety.com

Dolce Mare

599 South Collier Blvd., Suite 302, Marco Island

239-389-9000

dolcemaresweets.com

Island Gypsy Café and Marina Bar

292 Capri Blvd., Naples

239-394-1111

theislandgypsy.com

