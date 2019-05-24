CLOSE

1. Saturday: Poetry in the afternoon

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to a free poetry reading and reception at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 25.

Naples poet Kyle Banta will read from his recently published first book of poetry “Intricate Illusions" at Marco Island Center for the Arts Saturday, May 25. (Photo: Kyle Banta)

Naples poet Kyle Banta will read from his recently published first book of poetry “Intricate Illusions.”

Information: marcoislandart.org.

2. Now playing: 'Mamma Mia!'

June 26 through July 28 in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. $45. Sensory-friendly performance 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

Sensory-friendly tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and educators.

Information: 239-263-7990. Information: NaplesPlayers.org.

3. On display now: ‘I See You’ exhibit

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the exhibit “I See You.” This show investigates the elements of portraiture by four participating artists that handle their respective subjects quite differently in content and medium. The artists are: Mila Bridger, Karen McEwen, Marjorie Pesek and Veronica Winters. These works will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through May 28.

"Summer" by Mila Bridger. (Photo: Image provided)

In the La Petite Galerie: Photographer Jim Freeman displays his mesmerizing work. Originally from Texas, he has photographed the deserts and plains of the Southwest United States. Now, he explores the Ten Thousand Islands and Everglades National Park. Information: marcoislandart.org.

