Longing for a different dining experience? How about being submersed in your meal? At Tokyo Inn, your food is prepared right at your table. And given the skill, talent and spoken asides, it could (and should) be considered dinner and a show.

Hibachi dinners at Tokyo Inn include soup, salad, vegetables, shrimp, fried rice and the protein of your choosing.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the chicken clear soup. The rich chicken flavor comes from the broth. In the bowl you will also find lemongrass and mushrooms.

This dish is quickly followed by the chilled, fresh house salad with the perfect amount of ginger dressing.

Then the show begins! Veggies and rice are laid out on the hibachi. Then comes the shrimp that everyone gets to sample. This is followed by some fancy foreplay with eggs (that will ultimately be added to the fried rice). Finally, the main protein is added to the grill.

The shrimps are amazing. Each dinner guest gets two. And yes, me and my dining companion shared a hibachi table with four other people. If you like to keep it in the family, bring a group of six to eight. Otherwise, prepare to socialize.

Back to the shrimp. Amazing! If you didn’t come hungry, these little gems will do the trick.

For my protein, I picked the New York strip, medium well. Served with the rice and assorted veggies. The beef was cooked to perfection and the taste was incredible. And if it wasn’t, well, you don’t have to go far to complain to the chef.

My partner in dine had the sesame chicken; grilled breast meat with a light seasoning, sauce and sesame seeds.

Every plate was cleaned at our table; and the crowd seemed fully entertained. And I heard zero complaints (hearing other people’s conversations is also a bonus show at this establishment).

Note: The décor is a little dated and aged. Not an issue for me, as I eat at world-renowned holes-in-the-wall. But wanted to mention it, if it’s a spoiler for you.

For an exceptional dinner and a show (or two), head over to Tokyo Inn.

If you go

Tokyo Inn

Shops of Marco

1825 San Marco Road, Marco Island

239-642-1897

