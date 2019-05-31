CLOSE

1. MIHS celebrates 25th anniversary

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of its newest exhibit, “Building a Dream: The 25 Year History of the Marco Island Historical Society, at the Marco Island Historical Museum.”

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 4. The exhibit is open to the public from June 4 to September 26. Admission is free.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible.

Information: themihs.org or call 239-389-6447.

2. Starts Friday: Camp Mackle and Camp Stellar

From 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting May 31. Cost $700 for the entire summer, $80 weekly or $20 per day.

Grades one through five only. For grades six through eight, there’s Camp Stellar, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

3. Free class: Best management practices

This class is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 4 at the Marco Island Police Department.

Fertilizing a lawn. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Topics include lawn and landscapes, irrigation, fertilizer, pesticides, gopher tortoises and burrowing owls. Training and testing materials provided, as is morning snacks and a pizza lunch; all free of charge.

To register: 239-389-5060.

