3 To Do: MIHS celebrates, city educates
1. MIHS celebrates 25th anniversary
The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of its newest exhibit, “Building a Dream: The 25 Year History of the Marco Island Historical Society, at the Marco Island Historical Museum.”
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 4. The exhibit is open to the public from June 4 to September 26. Admission is free.
The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible.
Information: themihs.org or call 239-389-6447.
2. Starts Friday: Camp Mackle and Camp Stellar
From 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting May 31. Cost $700 for the entire summer, $80 weekly or $20 per day.
Grades one through five only. For grades six through eight, there’s Camp Stellar, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.
3. Free class: Best management practices
This class is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 4 at the Marco Island Police Department.
Topics include lawn and landscapes, irrigation, fertilizer, pesticides, gopher tortoises and burrowing owls. Training and testing materials provided, as is morning snacks and a pizza lunch; all free of charge.
To register: 239-389-5060.
