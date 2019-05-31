CLOSE

MAY

Florida Songs Jamboree at Margood Harbor

J. Robert’s Florida Songs Jamboree is back and preparing a 2019 winter series at the Margood Harbor Theater. The show is a music presentation featuring songwriters who have composed and recorded original Florida music. Each and every last Friday evening of the month, songwriters will take the stage to share tales and original music ranging in style from Americana and old timey music to heritage blues and southern rock, as well as trop rock and Caribbean jazz. J. Robert will set the tone of his stage with original Florida songs. Then, he will introduce the evening’s special guest artist. Q & A with the audience will be followed by a Goodland style songwriter jam with other recognized writers attending that evening. During the shows, musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage and inspiration for their songwriting and musical talents. From 6:30 until 9 p.m., May 31 and June 28. Margood Harbor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland. Limited seating: RSVP to JRobert@JRobert.net.

JUNE

46th Annual Eagle Open

Starts at 7:30 a.m., June 1, at Hammock Bay Golf & Country Club. Registration opens with a continental breakfast. Cost of $125 per player ($500 per foursome) includes registration, continental breakfast, green fees, cart, tournament awards and drawings, lunch, refreshments and souvenir bag. There’s an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Make checks payable to Marco Island Rotary, P.O. Box 1427, Marco Island. Email registration: debras34145@gmail.com or call 239-248-7419.

The Naples Players Comedy Nights – ‘80s Theme Night

8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in the Tobye Studio at Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Each show will consist of improvisational comedy games and songs from topics suggested by the audience. $20. 239-263-7990. Naplesplayers.org.

Naples Pride Fest

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Avenue S., Naples. This all- inclusive, family-friendly event combines entertainers, speakers, musicians, performers, vendors, exhibitors, kids’ activities, food and drinks. Naplespride.org. info@naplespride.org.

Summer Youth Art Classes

Marco Island Center for the Arts announces the classes for the 2019 Summer with Art Youth program. This is a time where ages 6-14 can explore, discover and develop their visions. These June and July classes will emphasize imagination and creativity through maturing of a youth’s artistic skills. For full class descriptions go to marcoislandart.org or stop in at the Art Center, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. To register for classes call Marco Island Center for the Arts at 239-394-4221 or online at marcoislandart.org. Space is limited.

Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This class covers the essentials of digital cameras. Learn how to use a camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary. Registration required. $55. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Estimating Your Local Marine Economy – ‘Telling Your Story’ Workshop

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This workshop provides step-by-step guidance for identifying and accessing local sources of economic data and telling your local economic story. This course will help participants get comfortable with economic terms, identify local sources of data and interpret that data to tell a compelling story of their local marine economy. $40. Registration is required. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Estuary Workshop

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. The TOTE Workshop will focus on Rookery Bay Research Reserve, specifically estuarine research, stewardship, and education. It is open to all teachers. The workshop is based on the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Estuaries 101 Middle School curriculum and focuses on topics such as: sharks, birds, plankton, invasive species and water quality. Mornings are spent in the field exploring the reserve. Afternoons are inside, meeting staff and learning about activities to adapt to classrooms. $25. Registration is required. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Visiting from Miami, Rafael and Liza, with son Ethan, stopped by to enjoy the festivities at the May First Fridat at the Local Color Gallery. (Photo: Photo provided)

First Friday

The next First Friday for the Local Color Art Gallery at the Shops of Olde Marco will be Friday, June 7 and the theme will be “Trashy Women!” Every first Friday of the month – all year ‘round – the gallery holds an open house and invites the public to stop by for food and refreshments and to see what the gallery artists have created. Local Color Art Gallery is a co-op with six artists in residence. An amazing and diverse amount of artwork is on display with new pieces appearing every day. Gallery artists include Malenda Trick, Betty Newman, Karen Swanker, Judy Chinski, Bonnie Hauke, Lindy Kowalczyk and children’s book author Shirley DeLong.

Artist of the Year/Scholarship Luncheon

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) will be giving scholarships to seven local students who will be majoring in areas of the arts including theater, music and art during a luncheon which will also recognize the 2019 Artist of the Year, Sherry Morrison. The event is 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8 at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Tickets are $20 and reservations can be made by sending a check made out to Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) and mailed to Carolyn Burger, 282 Sand Hill St., Marco Island, FL 34145, or you can reserve your tickets through PayPal at the MIFA website, marcoislandfoundation.org, by clicking on ‘Scholarships’ or ‘Artist of the Year.’

Computer coding for kids

Marco Island Center for the Arts has partnered with Logiscool to offer classes for youth in coding, programming languages and technologies this summer in the Art Center’s Digital Media Lab. The first Logiscool started in Budapest, Hungary in January 2014 and has now more than 60 locations in 11 countries. Coding is a basic literacy in the digital age. Having children learn coding at a young age helps them with communication, creativity, math and writing. Classes are June 10-14 and July 22-26 and are $200 per student; space is limited. To register call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or go to www.marcoislandart.org/children-summer-programs.

Summer of Science: Plankton

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Summer of Science: Sea turtles

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Glory of the Grape

Wine and food pairings hightlight this annual event. From 5 until 8 p.m., Friday, June 21 at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa, 560 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets are $60 per person. Purchase tickets at the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce or by calling 239-394-7549.

Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope announced its June Happy Hour for Hope will be hosted by the Marco Island Historical Society at Rose History Auditorium, from 5 until 7 p.m., June 24. In addition to a terrific spread courtesy of Da Vinci Ristorante, attendees on June 24 will be able to participate in a wide variety of games such as corn hole, bowling and horseshoes. Entertainment will be provided by Konstantino. Happy Hours for Hope are part of the yearlong fundraising effort for Marco’s Meals of Hope. Marco Meals of Hope is a joint effort of Kiwanis, Noontime Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs. Information: mohmi.org or meals-of-hope.org.

'Mamma Mia!'

June 26 through July 28 in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. $45. Sensory-friendly performance 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Sensory-friendly tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and educators. 239-263-7990. Information: NaplesPlayers.org.

Breakfast with the Birds

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Learn about the impact plasticware can have on seabirds in Southwest Florida. Adam DiNuovo, the Shorebird Stewardship Program Manager for Audubon Florida, will present. Event features lecture along with coffee, pastries and juice. $15. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Summer of Science: Fish

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

ONGOING

‘I See You’ exhibit

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the exhibit “I See You.” This show investigates the elements of portraiture by four participating artists that handle their respective subjects quite differently in content and medium. The artists are: Mila Bridger, Karen McEwen, Marjorie Pesek and Veronica Winters. These works will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through May 28.

In the La Petite Galerie: Photographer Jim Freeman displays his mesmerizing work. Originally from Texas, he has photographed the deserts and plains of the Southwest United States. Now, he explores the Ten Thousand Islands and Everglades National Park. Information: marcoislandart.org.

Senior Softball

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has resumed play at Winterberry Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Pick-up games are scheduled each of those days at 10:15 a.m. Anybody interested in a friendly game of softball can participate, with all skill levels welcomed. While the minimum age for regular league games is 55, age limits are not strictly enforced for pick-up games. Information: 239-642-2930.

Seacrest art exhibit

Through Aug. 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free with regular admission. Rookery Bay Research Reserve partner Seacrest Country Day School will display student art featuring the theme “Water” in the Environmental Learning Center Gallery. Information: Rookerybay.org.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Wednesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

JULY

Summer of Science: Burrowing owls

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This class covers the essentials of digital cameras. Learn how to use a camera's shutter, aperture, ISO control and the drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary. Registration required. $55. Information: Rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Summer of Science: Horseshoe crabs

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Summer of Science: Pythons

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Breakfast with the Birds – Stewardship and Citizen Science

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Learn about how average people around Southwest Florida are working together to protect local bird populations. Adam DiNuovo, the Shorebird Stewardship Program Manager for Audubon Florida, will present. Event features lecture along with coffee, pastries and juice. $15. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Summer of Science: Sharks

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar. Information: 239-530-5940.

Marco Church invites children to ‘Roar VBS’

A summer kids’ event called Roar VBS will be hosted at Marco Church from July 29 to Aug. 2. At Roar, kids discover that God is good even when life get wild! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Each day concludes with the Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Kids at Roar VBS will join a missions effort to provide nutrition packets and health checkups for moms and babies in need in Zambia, Africa. Roar is for kids from K through five and will start with a free dinner at 5:30 p.m. and then VBS will run from 6 to 8 p.m. each day. To register your child for the week, go to www.marcochurch.com. Information: 239-394-8186.

