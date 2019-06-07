CLOSE

1. Artist of the Year/Scholarship Luncheon

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) will be giving scholarships to seven local students who will be majoring in areas of the arts including theater, music and art during a luncheon which will also recognize the 2019 Artist of the Year, Sherry Morrison.

The Marco Island Foundation of the Arts recently announced their 2019 artist of the year, Sherri Morrison. (Photo: Photo provided)

The event is 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8 at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Tickets are $20 and you can reserve your tickets through PayPal at the MIFA website, marcoislandfoundation.org, by clicking on ‘Scholarships’ or ‘Artist of the Year.’

More: 3 To Know: National Donut Day, more

More: WOW To Do List: Computer coding for kids, more

2. Hurricane season and pets

Pet Supermarket stores are hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Event at 2 p.m., June 8.

The event exists to inform customers about the steps they can take and the household products they can use in the case of a storm or emergency situation. Stores will provide customers with brochures, featuring tips and information about preparing pets for hurricanes.

Additionally, "Hurricane Ready Icons" will be placed throughout stores to mark products suggested for storms, and samples of Pet Supermarket’s exclusive Head to Tails Calming supplements will be offered to attendees and their pets.

A Pet Supermarket is located in Freedom Square, 12665 Tamiami Trail E Ste 105, Naples.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at . Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

3. Beach cleanup

The Beach & Coastal Resources Advisory Committee City of Marco Island will conduct a beach cleanup from 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at South Beach.

Beach cleanup veteran Katie O'Hara walks the water's edge in this file photo. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Corresponden)

MICA provides gloves, bags and water! The Marco Chamber provides "trash grabbers" and buckets.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/06/07/3-do-artists-honored-awarded/1339310001/