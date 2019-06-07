CLOSE

The “Cry + Fry” a blend of hand-cut fries and double-battered onion rings from BurgerFi. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Closed for most of 2019, the BurgerFi nearest Marco Island on Tamiami Trail is back open.

According to previous reports, in January, ownership of both Collier County locations changed from franchisee Bluegrass Burger Group to Florida-based BurgerFi International Corporation. During the transfer, both locations were temporarily closed.

The double bacon cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato added from BurgerFi. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

BurgerFi’s long absence lead me back to the basics. I ordered the bacon cheeseburger, featuring double natural angus beef, double bacon and double American cheese. I added mayo, lettuce, tomato and onions (you can have them raw or cooked). You also have your choice of mayo, ketchup and mustard from the dispenser; in case you want a bit of your burger one way; then another.

Oh! How I missed you BurgerFi. Very tasty; one of my favorite burgers. BurgerFi claims to use only the top one percent of natural angus beef. While I can’t personally attest to that; the beef tastes top notch.

The beef is also free of hormones, steroids and antibiotics.

My partner in dine picked “The CEO,” a double Wagyu and brisket blend burger with homemade candied bacon-tomato jam, truffle aioli and aged Swiss cheese. He gave it a 10, his best grade. And noted the complete success in the burger’s blend of flavors.

“The CEO,” a double Wagyu and brisket blend burger from BurgerFi. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

If you’ve never been to BurgerFi, here’s something to keep in mind. The regular size fries or onion rings is enough for two people. And if you are like us, and have trouble choosing between the two; yet realize an order of each is too much; BurgerFi is right there with you, offering the “Cry + Fry” a blend of hand-cut fries and double-battered onion rings.

The fries weren’t as crisp as I remember, but still great. A word of warning for those of you with allergies, BurgerFi cooks the fries in refined peanut oil. The onion rings are amazing and would be even without the onion. That’s my way of giving that batter a shout out.

BurgerFi has two different burgers for vegetarians, their traditional veggie burger and the Beyond Burger, a plant-based burger that looks like real meat and some say even tastes like it. While that’s true, I’m a big fan and prefer BurgerFi’s traditional veggie burger.

In addition to customizing your drink flavor, you'll find paper straws, instead of plastic, at BurgerFi. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Although I didn’t try it this round, on my list is the new “Street Stack,” griddled corn cakes (arepas), an all-natural black angus patty, melted white cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, smoky bacon and jalapeno Pico de Gallo.

Not a burger lover? BurgerFi has grilled and breaded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, custards and shakes.

Back to the fries, the “Urban Fries” are dusted with parmesan and herbs and covered in a creamy garlic aioli and they are heavenly.

Looking for a cut above with your burger, go Fi!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

BurgerFi

12712 Tamiami Trail East

Naples, FL 34113

239-331-3606

burgerfi.com

