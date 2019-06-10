Photos: June 2019 exhibit
Third: “Wood Duck In Color” by John Hutson. Image provided
Honorable mention: “Bowl of Apples” by Tara O’Neill. Image provided
Second: “Tamiami” by Rob Eder. Image provided
First: â€œOur Fragile Oceanâ€ by Ginny Mueller. Image provided
Honorable mention: “Cascade #1” by Jean Ann Mau. Image provided
In the La Petite Galerie: Actor, photographer and digital artist Victor Caroli is exhibiting his artful photography. Image provided
    At the Marco Island Center for the Arts

    Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view “Where Will Color Take You” exhibition of 19 artists that have used clay, glass, fiber, paint, paper, photography and found objects to create multicolored artwork.

    The show got underway June 3 and runs through June 25 and you can see it from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

    The “Second Tuesday” opening reception from 5:30 until 7 p.m., June 11. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

    Color has taken center stage in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries with still life paintings, landscapes and abstractions. Each artist tells their unique color story and engages the viewer’s senses in unexpected ways.

    Some stories use analogous colors that are adjacent on the color wheel. A few artists dare to use complementary colors, which are opposites on the color wheel and appear very bright when placed together.

    This call-to-artist show has been judged by Jack O’Brien, curator at the Naples Art Association. In the judge’s statement he shared: “In selecting the five award-winning artworks for this exhibition, I sought out artists who didn’t shy away from using a full array of colors. I awarded those artists whose efforts created balance and harmony while also harnessing the ability of color to excite, stimulate and indulge us.” 

    The winners

    • First: “Our Fragile Ocean” by Ginny Mueller.
    • Second: “Tamiami” by Rob Eder.
    • Third: “Wood Duck In Color” by John Hutson.
    • Honorable mention: “Bowl of Apples” by Tara O’Neill.
    • Honorable mention: “Cascade #1” by Jean Ann Mau.

    In the La Petite Galerie

    Actor, photographer and digital artist Victor Caroli is exhibiting his artful photography.

    For more information: marcoislandart.org/education or 239-394-4221.     

