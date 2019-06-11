3 To Do: Color, curiosity and creativity
1. Color, curiosity and creativity
Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view “Where Will Color Take You” exhibition of 19 artists that have used clay, glass, fiber, paint, paper, photography and found objects to create multicolored artwork.
More: 3 To Know: Walmart home delivery, more
The show runs from now through June 25, and is on display from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., June 11. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.
In the La Petite Galerie: Actor, photographer and digital artist Victor Caroli is exhibiting his artful photography.
Information: marcoislandart.org.
2. Father’s Day at the Naples Zoo
From June 14-16, dads get free admission with the purchase of one full-priced ticket and with presentation of coupon from napleszoo.org.
More: WOW To Do List: Father/son/grandson lookalike contest, more
The zoo, 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples.
Information: 239-262-5409.
3. Summer of Science: Plankton
Summer of Science: Plankton us a free program happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar.
Information: 239-530-5940.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.