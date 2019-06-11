CLOSE

In the La Petite Galerie: Actor, photographer and digital artist Victor Caroli is exhibiting his artful photography. (Photo: Image provided)

1. Color, curiosity and creativity

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view “Where Will Color Take You” exhibition of 19 artists that have used clay, glass, fiber, paint, paper, photography and found objects to create multicolored artwork.

The show runs from now through June 25, and is on display from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., June 11. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

2. Father’s Day at the Naples Zoo

From June 14-16, dads get free admission with the purchase of one full-priced ticket and with presentation of coupon from napleszoo.org.

The zoo, 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples.

Information: 239-262-5409.

3. Summer of Science: Plankton

Summer of Science: Plankton us a free program happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

A random group of plankton. (Photo: Photo courtesy Michael Vineyard/Marine Science Blog)

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rookerybay.org/calendar.

Information: 239-530-5940.

